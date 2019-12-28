Tim Cook says Apple will donate emergency aid for widespread forest fires in Australia

Loading...

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company will donate to relief efforts for the forest fires currently burning throughout Australia. Cook made the announcement in a message on Twitter.

In the post, Cook thanked the volunteers who worked to fight the fires throughout Australia and encouraged everyone to stay safe:

Our hearts are with those affected by the Australian forest fires and with the courageous volunteers fighting the unprecedented flames across the country – please stay safe. Apple will donate to support aid.

Cook did not provide details on what Apple would contribute to, but the company regularly donates to local non-profit organizations, emergency services organizations and the Red Cross for assistance after natural disasters.

The Guardian reports that as the fires continue to burn throughout Australia, the temperatures and wind speeds will continue to rise for New Year's Eve.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a strong wind warning off the coast of Macquarie, the coast of Hunter, the coast of Sydney, the coast of Illawarra, the coast of Batemans and the coast of Eden on Saturday, and the coast of Macquarie, the coast of Hunter and the Sydney coast on Sundays.

For the remainder of the year, temperatures were expected to be above or far above the average throughout the state. "An almost-stationary high-pressure system over the Tasman Sea extends over a ridge to the northern coast of New South Wales, while a low-pressure valley extends across southwestern parts of the state," the agency said on Saturday.

It is common for Apple to donate to relief efforts after natural disasters. In August, Apple donated to help preserve and restore the Amazon forest & # 39; after widespread fire and destruction. In 2018 it donated $ 1 million to the Red Cross after the impact of Hurricane Florence on the east coast.

Image via BBC

