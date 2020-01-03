TikTok's first transparency report doesn't tell the whole story

Loading...

Faced with increasingly scrutiny of censorship and security concerns, TikTok borrows a few pages of a now standard game manual from many American tech giants, in an effort to gain users' trust and American legislators. The Chinese-owned video app said in October that it would invite external experts to review some of its content moderation policies, just like Facebook and YouTube have done in the past. And on Monday, TikTok released its first transparency report, revealing that it received 298 legal user information requests and 26 government withdrawal requests in the first half of 2019.

"To foster frank dialogue essential to gaining and maintaining trust, we are releasing our first transparency report this year to show how we are engaging responsibly with government agencies in the markets where TikTok operates," wrote Eric Ebenstein, TikTok Director of Public Policy, in a blog post.

Access Now, the digital rights group, calls transparency reports "one of the most effective ways for tech companies to disclose threats to users' privacy and freedom of expression" . Sixty tech companies released transparency reports in 2018, according to its index, most in North America. But TikTok's report does not necessarily address the biggest concerns of its critics.

TikTok's transparency report shows that from January 1 to June 30, 2019, the platform received no withdrawal requests or user information from China, where the app is not available, but where its parent organization is headquartered. This is not necessarily surprising: Facebook, which is also not available in China, also received no requests from Beijing during the same period, according to its own transparency report . Google also reported that it has not received any requests for user information from China, where its services are not accessible due to government censorship. He received 133 requests to remove content for more than 1,500 YouTube videos, almost all of which were declined.

TikTok was launched in 2017 by ByteDance, a Chinese tech giant and one of the most valuable startups in the world, which had already launched a similar app in China called Douyin. In the same year, ByteDance purchased the American lip sync app Musical.ly, which is then absorbed by TikTok. The company said it operates independently of ByteDance and does not store user data within the borders of China. But many critics of TikTok have argued that a Chinese-owned tech company cannot be trusted, given the country's history of censorship and surveillance.

In October, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) sent a letter to U.S. intelligence officials asking them to consider the potential national security risks posed by TikTok. Next month, the United States Foreign Investment Commission (CFIUS), which is examining the national security implications of such deals, is said to have launched an investigation into the billion dollar acquisition of Musical.ly by ByteDance. The U.S. military and navy recently banned personnel from using TikTok on government phones for cybersecurity reasons, according to Military.com.

Is there anything you should know about TikTok? Contact the author at [email protected] or via Signal at 347-966-3806. WIRED protects the confidentiality of its sources, but if you wish to hide your identity, here are the instructions for using SecureDrop. You can also send us documents by mail at 520 Third Street, Suite 350, San Francisco, CA 94107.

Moderation of content is another concern. After the protests in Hong Kong started, users and the media began to take a closer look at how the event would be handled on a Chinese-owned platform. In September, the Washington Post reported that there were few videos on TikTok of the protests going on, suggesting that it was possible that China had asked the company to censor them. TikTok's transparency report says this may not have been the case, but it only understands requests made until the end of June – not when protests have started to escalate throughout throughout the summer. The report does not cover the Douyin app.

TikTok's transparency report does not address other ways in which ByteDance and China can influence the content of the app, such as by setting moderation rules (TikTok said his U.S. team is now responsible of the drafting of American policies). Unlike Facebook and YouTube, TikTok has yet to publish figures on how often moderators delete content in accordance with its community guidelines. This type of tracking, which is recommended as a best practice by content moderation experts, would clearly explain how TikTok applies its own rules. The company's current transparency report only reveals the frequency with which governments have made requests, not the frequency with which users have reported content to TikTok.

TikTok's transparency report covers a relatively small number of cases, especially given the large user base of the application. The country with 107 requests for government user information, the largest, was India, where TikTok is said to have hundreds of millions of users. The app was briefly banned in the country last year after officials said it encouraged young adults to participate in "cultural degradation". TikTok said it only honored 47% of the requests. Next is the United States, with 79 user inquiries. TikTok claims to have provided at least some data in response to 86% of US requests.

. (tagsToTranslate) China