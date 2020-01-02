TikTok transparency report published; file under fiction

Loading...

For the first time, a TikTok transparency report has been published which indicates which countries have asked to remove content or provide details of the accounts that have posted certain content. However, one country stands out because of its absence in the report …

The video sharing app is so popular that it made the top ten downloaded apps of the decade, despite being available for less than two years.

The TikTok transparency report provides a list of 9 countries. TikTok says prompted to remove content and 28 countries that have requested account information for videos posted on the service.

Like other technology companies, we occasionally receive requests from various official agencies, such as government agencies or law enforcement officials, who ask us to take certain actions on their behalf. These include requests to remove content that is considered to be in violation of local law, or to provide information regarding accounts under certain defined circumstances, such as to assist with a criminal investigation or emergency request. We also receive removal requests for content from copyright owners who want to protect their intellectual property […]

The sections below provide insight into the requests we have received from government agencies in the markets where the TikTok app is active in the first half of 2019.

Yet China's home market is not on both lists. The company even implicitly recognizes that this is going to raise the eyebrows.

We have not received any requests from countries other than those listed in the table below.

As The Verge points out, that could be based on a technical nature.

The Chinese version of the app, which is implemented as a separate organization, is called Douyin.

But even taking that into account, it seems unlikely that this is true given the Chinese government's preference for censoring information that they don't like, including allegedly asking TikTok to remove protest content from Hong Kong. Apple came under fire for granting a similar request regarding a protest app in Hong Kong.

