TikTok stars live in a Hype House. This is why

A group of TikTok stars currently lives in the same house in Los Angeles. Why? Well, they seek to unite to help each other through the struggles that online celebrities can bring.

What's going on: This group of TikTok stars, 19 in total, live together in a place called Hype House, which is located in a gated community in Los Angeles, reports Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times.

The group produces daily content for TikTok. According to Distractify, the group's videos gained more than 1 million followers in just over a week.

Thomas Petrou, a YouTuber, told Distractify: “It took me 13 days to make this house possible. From the idea to calling places, touring places and making it happen. "

The group has shared their videos through the hashtag #HypeHouse. Videos with that hashtag have more than 100 million views combined on TikTok, according to The New York Times.

The rent costs $ 900 per month.

Nothing new: Collaborative homes, where celebrities or Internet stars live together to help each other through the struggles of being an online celebrity and producing content, are nothing new.

We've seen YouTube stars live together under one roof before. A group rented a $ 12 million mansion, reports The New York Times.

The purpose: Sam Sheffer, a YouTuber and technologist, told The New York Times that collaborative houses help TikTok stars grow.

Sheffer: "It's a brilliant move for powerful players on these platforms to raise each other." Raise others to elevate yourself "is a saying, and it really sounds true with this new generation of TikTokers."

The rise of TikTok: The stars of the application that shares a house appear when the TikTok application continues to increase in popularity. But in the past, lawmakers have expressed concern about the potential dangers of the application, including issues related to cybersecurity, surveillance and digital privacy, as I have previously reported to Deseret News.

Just this week, the U.S. Army UU. It banned its members from using the application on telephone devices issued by the government, according to my report for the Deseret News.