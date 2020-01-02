TikTok banned by the U.S. Army UU. This is why

Loading...

The United States Army has ordered its soldiers to never use the TikTok social media application due to cybersecurity threats.

What's going on: The members of the US Army UU. They can no longer use the popular social media application on government-owned phones.

Army spokeswoman Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa told Military.com that the ban is related to cybersecurity.

Ochoa: “It is considered a cyber threat. We don't allow it on government phones. "

Retrospective scene: The Army previously used TikTok as a recruiting tool in 2019, using the application to contact people from Generation Z, according to Military.com.

The Navy and the Department of Defense have also ruled against the application. The Navy told its members not to use the application and remove it from their phone. The Department of Defense told members to uninstall the application to avoid exposing personal information, Military.com reports.

Larger image: The decision comes when concerns about the application used for surveillance of Americans have been increasing, according to The Verge. Much of the concern comes from the owner of the application, a Beijing-based company called ByteDance, according to Deseret News.

Lawmakers fear that ByteDance can be used to influence Americans or monitor their habits consistently, reports The Verge.

Lawmakers from the Foreign Investment Committee in the United States requested that the application be examined to see if it was collecting data and how it was shared.

Reply: TikTok said in a statement in October 2019 that it had not removed any content due to China and would not do so in the future. The company said it also stored US data in the United States.