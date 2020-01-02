Tiger-Cats release CFL star receiver Bralon Addison to seize NFL opportunities

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released wide receiver Bralon Addison so he can seize opportunities in the National Football League.

Addison was to become a CFL free agent in February. He worked for the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in December.

The 26-year-old started 16 games with the Ticats in 2019, ranking among the CFL leaders in all major reception categories, including receptions (fourth – 95), yards (fifth – 1236) and hit (sixth – 7), as well as targets (sixth – 126). The 5-9, 197-pound native of Missouri City, Texas also added 36 carries for 218 rushing yards and a rushed touchdown.

Addison has been used in various ways by offensive coordinator Tommy Condell. This led Addison to be named a CFL star for the first time in his career. It was a key part of an explosive attack in Hamilton that helped the Ticat set a franchise record in a single season with 15 wins and another shot at Addison in the NFL.

After being short-listed in the 2016 NFL Draft, Denver signed Addison as an undrafted free agent. Chicago signed Addison and played two games, recording a capture with the Bears. In the spring of 2017, Addison was released and left the windy city.

With a solid second year in the CFL, Addison is once again fortunate enough to be in the NFL.