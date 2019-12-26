TicWatch E2 for $ 112, after sales sale of Anker from $ 9, more

Loading...

Thursday's best deals are TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $ 112, Anchor & # 39; s post-holiday sale from $ 9 and Lenovo Smart Clock for $ 40.

TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch is $ 112

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifelong feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch E2 Smartwatch up to Shipped $ 111.99. That is $ 48 off the usual rate, $ 8 under our previous mention and a match of the Amazon of all time is low. TicWatch E2 provides a full Wear OS experience that allows you to take advantage of smartphone notifications and the usual schedule of health registration options such as heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking and other fitness statistics. In addition to a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, there is also a waterproof design. If you have scored a new Android handset during the holidays, this is a great way to improve the experience. More information in our practical review.

The sale of Anker after the holidays is live from $ 9

With Christmas festivals still a year in the books, Anker has started a post-holiday sale through his Amazon store with offers for charging accessories, speakers and more. One highlight here is the Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector, which has dropped to $ 160. Good for a $ 80 discount, today's offer comes within $ 10 of the lowest we've seen and is otherwise the second best discount. Anchor & # 39; s Nebula Prizm II can take a picture of up to 120 inches, display content in 1080p and rock built-in speakers. Thanks to automatic keystone correction, you don't have to play with settings every time. HDMI inputs make wired connections possible and you will also find a USB port. Buy the rest of the deals here $ 9.

The Smart Clock from Lenovo returns to $ 40

The official eBay store of Best Buy offers the Smart Clock powered by Lenovo Assistant $ 40. Also available at Best Buy direct. It is usually sold for $ 80, today's offer corresponds to the official Black Friday price drop and is the third best overall discount we've seen so far. Lenovo & # 39; s Assistant display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google's digital helper for playing music and operating your smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, it also means that you can retrieve camera feeds, watch videos & more and more. If Santa has delivered some smart home equipment this year, this is a great way to complete your budding setup. We found it "the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom" in our practical assessment.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. View the best trade-in offers this month when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level (video)

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB (video)

Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: explore the high-end line-up of the brand (video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embed)

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUcSPTbewDc (/ embed)