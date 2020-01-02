Three women investigated for causing deadly fire in German zoo

Loading...

The sky is filled with celestial lanterns at a festival in Thailand in 2008. (WikiMedia)

By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) – Three women are under investigation in Germany for throwing paper celestial lanterns for the New Year, which allegedly started a devastating fire that killed more than 30 animals in a zoo , officials said on Thursday.

The three local women – a mother and two daughters, aged 30 to 60 – went to the police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year's Day after authorities held a press conference on the fire, said criminal police chief Gerd Hoppmann.

Women are under investigation for negligent suspicion of arson, said prosecutor Jens Frobel. The offense can result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

Many Germans legally welcome the New Year with fireworks at midnight. Sky lanterns, however, are both illegal and unusual in Germany. Paper mini balloons have been used in Asia for centuries.

The fire started in a corner of the roof of the monkey house in the first minutes of the New Year and spread quickly. The zoo near the Dutch border says the monkey house burned down and more than 30 animals – including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys – were killed, along with fruit-eating bats and birds . The animals either burned alive or died from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Hoppmann said the women had ordered five celestial lanterns on the Internet and told authorities that they thought they were legal in Germany. He added that nothing in the product description showed that they were prohibited.

Hoppmann described the women as "completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible" and said that it was "very courageous" to come forward, thus avoiding the authorities a delicate investigation. He added that they feared reprisals and that the authorities have limited the details given on the suspects.

Investigators believe that only one lantern started the fire. They found the other four later, along with handwritten good wishes for the new year.

The destroyed monkey house lacked fire detectors and sprinklers, which was not necessary when it was built in the 1970s. The zoo, however, said it had passed an inspection of regular fire protection a few months ago.

The roof of the building was renovated after a hailstorm a few years ago and Plexiglas was added, said Hoppmann. He said if investigators were convinced that the celestial lantern was to blame, they will examine other factors that may have contributed to the fire, such as the dry leaves that fell on the roof.

Investigators plan to conduct tests to find out why the fire spread so quickly. Firefighters were only able to rescue two chimpanzees. The zoo said on Thursday that it was happy with their condition.