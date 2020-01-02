Three things you should know – The Reporter

Loading...

PITTSBURGH – Extreme Melker Karlsson will return to the lineup Thursday after suffering a head injury last weekend when the Sharks will face the Pittsburgh Penguins, hoping to start the new year on a positive note.

Karlsson was hit in the back of his helmet by a slap shot by Ivan Provorov in the first period of the Sharks game against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 28. Karlsson missed the rest of the game and did not play Tuesday in the Sharks 2-0 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings.

"I was just trying to block a groove and it went high," Karlsson said. “I never had one in my head, I think. No clappers at least.

Karlsson practiced Wednesday in Pittsburgh and said he slept better that night. He will return to the fourth line with Joel Kellman and Stefan Noesen on Thursday. Antti Suomela will leave the lineup after she had three shots on the net in 7:39 of ice time against the Red Wings.

"That line has a little chemistry," said Shark interim coach Bob Boughner. “Suomela also played a really good game on that line in Detroit. Melker is a big part of our death penalty. We missed the last game, you could see. They didn't score us, but we had a lot of opportunities against them and (goalkeeper Martin) Jones won big in some of them. "

The Sharks, which were 2-9-2 in December, entered Thursday at 15th place in the Western Conference, eight points from one place in the playoffs.

“We need to have points. I still think we can do it. We are not that far away, "Karlsson said." We just have to get going and believe in ourselves that we can win. "

Noesen returns to Steel City

Noesen did not spend a lot of time with the Penguins, playing only six games from December 4 to 14 before he was exempted on December 18. The Sharks claimed it the next day.

Noesen signed an AHL contract with Wilkes Barre / Scranton Penguins on October 4 and had 22 points in 22 games before signing a two-year NHL contract with Pittsburgh on December 2.

"I think I tried everything I could," Noesen said about his time with the Pens. "It was a situation in which some boys returned and wanted to leave some space."

Looking for a spark against Detroit, Boughner moved Noesen to the top line of the Sharks with Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl for the third period. The trio had a Corsi percentage of 66.7 and generated a high chance of danger.

Noesen finished the game with 12:43 of ice time, his most in five games with the Sharks.

"Noesen is a guy who can make plays, he has patience with the records, he doesn't throw them away," Boughner said. "It's a guy you can put on different lines and I think it can complement the offense a bit."

"I like the energy that is playing on that line with Kellman and Melker right now. But I can see, even tonight sometimes, putting it on different lines. It's a good piece to have."

Noesen is no stranger to the biggest minutes, as he averaged around 13 minutes of ice time in 145 games with New Jersey from 2017-2019.

"You have the opportunity to get more in the rhythm of the game, a little more in the flow," Noesen said. "We couldn't do what we needed to make the last game and we hope to recover."

Power play tweaks

The Sharks, as expected, spent time practicing Wednesday in their besieged power game. On Thursday, Boughner said the plan before the game was to watch a video of the times that marked the advantage of the man this season.

"There was no back door, plays with seams," Boughner said of the examples. “Disks were coming to the network with traffic and second and third opportunities. That is what we have to return to.

“I think we need to move the disk faster in our power game. We hold on too long, so the death penalty is being organized against us. We are concentrating on that. "

The Sharks are 2 of 49 with the advantage of men in their last 20 games, and entered Thursday in 29th place in the NHL with 14.3 percent.

Boughner said Sharks will adjust the staff in their first power play unit while trying again to find a working approach.

"We are moving away from that identity we had at the beginning of the season when we were a shooting move," Boughner said. "We have no problems with our tickets. We are getting well, preparing well. It's just not having that mentality to simplify things sometimes."