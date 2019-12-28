Thousands of koalas fear death when forest fires in Australia destroy their habitat – nationally

Loading...

It is feared that thousands of koalas have been killed in a forest-hit area north of Sydney, further weakening Australia's marsupial icon, while the risk of fire in the east of the country increased with rising temperatures on Saturday.

Up to 28,000 koalas lived on the central north coast of New South Wales, but forest fires have reduced the population significantly in recent months. Koalas are native to Australia and one of the most popular animals in the country. However, they are threatened due to the loss of their habitat.

"Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed," Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "We will know more when the fires have calmed down and an appropriate assessment can be made."

Images shared by koalas drinking water after being rescued from the forest fires have gone viral on social media in recent days. "I get mail from all over the world from people who are absolutely moved and amazed by the response of our volunteer wildlife and the habits of these curious creatures," said Ley.

Around 5 million hectares of land were burned nationwide during the forest fire crisis. Nine people were killed and more than 1,000 houses destroyed.

The fire risk in New South Wales and in the Australian capital was raised to "severe" on Saturday due to the high temperatures in the region. Sydney's western suburbs reached 41 degrees Celsius, while the inner city is expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday before reaching 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Two fires in New South Wales are classified by the fire department as "guard and action".

The Australian capital Canberra peaked at 38 ° C on Saturday. For the next seven days, oppressive temperatures were forecast.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Minister of Emergency David Elliott has spent an overseas family vacation following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's much-criticized family trip to Hawaii.

Morrison, who apologized for leaving, finally broke off his vacation and returned to Sydney last weekend.

Elliott said he was informed overseas daily. "If the bushfire situation requires it, I will return home without hesitation," he said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

