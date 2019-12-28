Thousands of koalas fear death in Australian forest fires

Loading...

Ellenborough Lewis, a koala rescued from a huge bush fire in Australia, can be seen in a photo posted on the Facebook page of the Koala Hospital. The animal was burned on most of its body before being rescued by a woman in November. (Koala Hospital via Facebook)

By TRISTAN LAVALETTE Associated Press

PERTH, Australia (AP) – Thousands of koalas are believed to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia's iconic marsupial, while fire danger increased on Saturday in the east of the country as temperatures soared.

The north north coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but forest fires have dramatically reduced their populations in recent months. Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the most beloved animals in the country, but they have been threatened due to loss of habitat.

The article continues below …

"Up to 30% of their habitat has been destroyed," Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "We will know more when the fires have subsided and an appropriate assessment can be made."

Shared images of koala drinking water after being rescued from forest fires have gone viral on social media in recent days. "I receive mail from all over the world from people who are absolutely touched and amazed by the response of our wildlife volunteers and the habits of these curious creatures," said Ley.

About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land burned across the country during the forest fire crisis, with nine people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

The fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was turned into "severe" on Saturday, as high temperatures accumulated in the region. Sydney's western suburbs reached 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), while the city center is expected to reach 31 ° C (88 ° F) on Sunday before reaching 35 ° C (95 ° F) on Tuesday.

Two forest fires in New South Wales are at the "watch and act" level issued by the fire departments.

Canberra, the capital of Australia, peaked at 38 ° C (100 ° F) on Saturday, with overwhelming temperatures forecast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Minister of Emergency Services David Elliott has gone on a family vacation abroad following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's much-criticized family trip to Hawaii.

Morrison, who apologized for being absent, finally shortened his vacation and returned to Sydney last weekend.

Elliott said he would be informed daily abroad. "If the situation of the bush fires requires it, I will go home without hesitation," he said.