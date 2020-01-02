Thousands flee, some arm up in the face of worsening Australian forest fires – national

Loading...

Thousands of tourists fled Australia's deteriorating wildfire from the wildfire devastated east coast on Thursday as the military began evacuating people trapped further south.

The cooler weather since Tuesday has supported fire fighting and enabled people to replenish. Vehicles formed long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, and traffic was blocked when the highways reopened. However, the fire conditions were expected to worsen on Saturday as high temperatures and strong winds return.

"There is a possibility that Saturday's conditions will be as bad or worse than we saw on Tuesday," said Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Authorities said 381 homes on the south coast of New South Wales were destroyed this week and at least eight people died in Victoria, the two most populous states in Australia, where more than 200 fires are currently burning, this week.

The authorities in New South Wales asked tourists in the morning to leave a 250-kilometer zone along the scenic south coast. State Secretary Andrew Constance said it was "the largest mass relocation of people from the region we have ever seen."

In Victoria, where 68 houses burned down this week, the military helped thousands of people who had fled to the coast as wildfire to threaten their homes in the coastal town of Mallacoota on Tuesday. Food, water, fuel and medical expertise were supplied and around 500 people were to be evacuated from the city on a naval ship.

“We believe there are around 3,000 tourists and 1,000 locals there. Not everyone wants to go, not everyone can get on the ship at once, ”Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The early and devastating start of wildfires in Australia in summer has caused the authorities to rate this season as the worst ever. About 5 million hectares of land were burned, at least 17 people died, and more than 1,300 homes were destroyed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the crisis would likely last for months. "It will be taking so long to rain properly to fight some of the fires that have been burning for many, many months," Morrison told reporters Thursday.

Smoke from forest fires caused the worst air quality in the world in the capital Canberra and blew to New Zealand.

