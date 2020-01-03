Thomas encouraged to play the game in 2020

Loading...

Thomas said teammates Jamie Macmillan and Shaun Higgins, along with line coaches Jarred Moore and Brendan Whitecross, were supporting him to bring his strength to the table and take the game.

"I am encouraged to use my flair. They are huge on this as well as continuing to play with my strengths and to play my role," said Thomas.

What this role evolves remains to be seen with Thomas, an obvious candidate to enter the midfield more often as he builds the assets he needs to thrive in this field, having been used more as an attacker in 2019 .

"I hope to build more of my tank and agility in the preseason," said Thomas.

Thomas was one of four Kangaroos nominated for the Rising Star Award with Bailey Scott, Cam Zurhaar and Nick Larkey who all received nominations for the award won by Sam Walsh of Carlton.

It was the biggest crop of Kangaroo rising star nominees since the award began, but Scott was the club's first since former North Melbourne midfielder Ryan Clarke in 2016.

Tarryn Thomas kicks a goal in round 12. Credit: AAP

Thomas, who played in the rugby league growing up in Sydney before joining AFL when he moved to Launceston as a teenager, said he was also focused on the strengthening relationships with teammates on and off the field during the preseason.

"I open up and learn as I go. Building on relationships is the most important thing and gaining the trust of my teammates," he said.

Thomas, who played in two TSL flags with North Launceston, scored 16 goals in 2019 with only Connor Rozee of Port Adelaide, Nick Blakey of Sydney and Ben King of Gold Coast after being selected in the 2018 national draft.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age covering AFL, horse racing and other sports.

