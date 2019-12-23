Loading...

What is there to say about Adam Driver that hasn't been said yet? The New Yorker called him the "Original Man". GQ called him "Our Generation’s Greatest Yeller". Both Vulture and Vice have released investigative pieces about its enormous size and its impact on its acting performance.

Julliard graduates, who just took a big break in Girls against another Adam, Adam Sackler, just seven years ago, were critically praised, publicly examined and praised by the fans. He'd probably hate it, judging by his self-deprecating stance in interviews (which he doesn't storm anyway) and movie promo tours, his relatively quiet life away from the cameras, and his insistence on focusing on something work, whether he's one Theater director who undergoes a brutal divorce in Noah Baumbach's marriage story, or a dark space prince who struggles with his nature while commanding a galactic empire in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

And yet, here we are, he's suffering a more flattering drivel in an attempt to qualify the inexplicable "it" factor that Driver seems to have, the immeasurable "thing" that has helped him get rid of a lanky, headstrong former Developing Marine to be the hottest (both figuratively and literally believed in the Tumblr blogs) actors of his generation.

Because it's (almost) Christmas and Christmas, you're telling the truth.

And the truth is, Adam Driver is really that good. He was good, starting with his work on Lena Dunham's millennial comedy coming of age, in which he played a Brooklyn-based artist who had a love affair with Dunham's Hannah Horvath. Driver bared both the oversized body and the artistic soul in the role, played an awkward, lovable, reformed and former addict, and transformed an unlikely character after the series ended into one of the series' more reliable characters.

In between, he drove indie vehicles and supported passion projects on a large budget, switching from religious epics staged by Martin Scorsese to ensemble comedies, dramas by the Coen brothers, Soderbergh raids and other Baumbach considerations.

And somewhere in that period – between the near-end of Girls and before Spike Lee helped him get an Oscar nomination for BlacKkKlansman – Driver came into our collective consciousness with the arrival of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and played a millennial Darth Vader Successors with a troubled past and a dark future. It is one of the characters that define his career. It's certainly a character that makes the restarted Star Wars universe successful, and although Driver's recognition and bankability after starting a franchise company guarantees him every role he wants, the actor has continued endeavor. testing his comfortable limits and avoiding more action-oriented actions in favor of projects that help to establish him as an artistic chameleon.

Here we find him now where he receives nominations for his role in Baumbach's "Marriage Story", recognition for his approach to Amazon's CIA drama "The Report" and for his fandom fawning when he is in "The Rise Of Skywalker" Put on the helmet.

Instead of celebrating Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza or other traditional cultural holiday celebrations, we are starting the Adam Driver season. It is the most wonderful time of the year when we give old Saint Nick the big middle finger in favor of another gift giver, an actor who has shown an incredible breadth and has offered nuanced performances to those of us who needed a reason for the power of to believe cinema again. Cheesy? Sure, but when we do that, we give up our self-respect at the door.

Whether it's his turn as Charlie, a selfish theater genius who fights for paternity in an exhausting legal battle with his ex-wife, Driver's vulnerability and commitment to the role must at least earn him respect. He manages to focus on the two stars Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and Ray Liotta through wild breakdowns, lip-shivering breakdowns, restrained anger, unsuspecting anger and narcissistic forays. He is neither a good nor a bad husband, just an indifferent, self-centered man – a slightly loathsome figure who somehow manages to convince you with gross charm, sharp wit and his love for his little son.

His emotional explosions on the screen have already been memorized. His heartbreaking interpretation of Stephen Sondheim's "Being Alive" is soul-boggling and understated and perhaps the best narrative use of the karaoke art form we've seen since Paul Giamatti and Andre Braugher made an interpretation of "Try A Little Tenderness" in duets.

In The Report, Driver resides in another tortured man, Daniel J. Jones, a Senate official whose tireless pursuit of the truth leads him on a war path with senior government officials. Unlike in "Marriage Story," in which he uses the smaller, quieter moments of Charlie's fight as a weapon, The Report sees in Driver how he plays Jones as a fast-talking, obsessed pursuer of greater truths. He plays on the biggest stage, and Driver's performance reflects this. This corresponds to huge data images in monologue form and a building intensity that gives the film just enough drama to win over the audience.

And in The Rise Of Skywalker, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Driver will return to add another level to his complex villain. It's almost impossible to give a larger-than-life opponent like Kylo Ren enough dimensions to justify, or at least give an insight into, their unsustainable behavior in a franchise verse like Star Wars, and yet Driver guides us through this in this way moral character's maze Challenge our tolerance for evil, our ability to forgive and our hope for salvation.

If we weighed the impact Adam Driver had on us this year against cultural and religious icons like Kris Kringle or Baby Jesus, there would be no competition over who had the more effective year. Why shouldn't we dedicate this holiday? Season to recognize a man who has brought high-waisted lederhosen back into fashion? A man who changed the biological standard of beauty in our primate brain? A man who continues to produce the kind of on-screen shape change and powerhouse performances that we will discuss in 10 and 20 years?

So yes, this is just another ode to Adam Driver, one that joins the millions of minds that are already populating the Internet, but it will end with a cry for change. A scream we end this year, in this decade, by celebrating what some have described as the greatest actor of a generation, a man who is fondly known on Fanblogs as Dark Space Darcy, a tangible talent that is a film makes more interesting?

Christmas comes every year, but Adam Driver season? It is a vacation wonder that deserves recognition.

(tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) Movies (t) TV (t) Adam Driver (t) Girl (t) Marriage History (t) Star Wars (t) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker