This week on "Focus Montreal": December 22, 2019 – Montreal

This week, Global Focus Montreal is devoted to the new President of Concordia University, security issues related to public WiFi, and the extent to which it is worth volunteering over the holidays.

The Concordia University gets a new president

Concordia's new president and vice chancellor, Graham Carr, who joined the university in 1983, was appointed to head one of Montreal's key institutions for five years.

Born in Quebec, he held numerous leadership positions, including the Dean for University Studies and the Vice President for Academics. He has also been instrumental in several of the school's recent unique initiatives.

Carr joined Elysia Bryan-Baynes from Global to discuss his new role at the top of the university and his vision for the future. Look up.

Is public WiFi secure?

It can often be a relief to connect to free public WiFi on the go. This is especially true when traveling, especially since it has become the norm to keep in touch.

However, experts warn that your privacy is compromised if you connect your device to Wi-Fi hotspots.

Suzan Ali from the Concordia Institute for Information Systems Technology came to Elysia Bryan-Baynes from Global to explain the risks involved. Look up.

Volunteering on vacation

There is a lot of free time with the holidays, and many of us spend this free time catching up on films and series and spending time with family and friends.

However, volunteer Sarah Lemme has another idea for you: volunteering. She joined Elysia Bryan-Baynes from Global to discuss why it is worth spending part of your time on vulnerable people. Look up.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who shape their community by focusing on their stories.

The show will air on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

