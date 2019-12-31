This rarely shown 1964 experimental Corvette prototype with mid engine comes to Amelia Island

Loading...

At the Amelia Island Competition d & # 39; Elegance on March 8, a handful of extremely rare mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette prototypes will be shown. The main act will be the only real GS IIB from 1964, a vehicle that is never outside the original exhibition at the Petroleum Museum in Midland, Texas.

Unlike other mid-engine Corvette prototypes, the GS IIB was not made by engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov. Instead, it came to life thanks to engineer Frank Winchell and had a sleek appearance designed by Larry Shinoda.

Thanks to the use of thin aluminum, the car weighs only 657 kg and has a design inspired by the 1962 Chevrolet Corvair Monza GT concept. Behind the passenger and driver's seats is a full aluminum 327 cubic inch V8 engine that delivers more than 400 hp and drives the rear wheels via an automatic one-speed transmission.

Like some of the other mid-engine Corvette prototypes built over the decades, the GS IIB failed to convince General Motors executives that it was a good idea to make a mid-sized sports car, in particular because of a ban on factory-approved US racing teams. It remains part of the collection of American racer and engineer Jim Hall.

In addition to the GS IIB at the Amelia Island Concours d & # 39; Elegance, other Corvette Experimental Research Vehicles are on show, including the CERV I, CERV II and Corvette XP-819.