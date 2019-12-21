This Mercedes E-Class Crew Cab pickup truck is the most elegant in El Camino

Loading...

The origins of this 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon – van – are somewhat murky, but its elegance is not. What thing.

Hubbard Auto Center in Arizona, which has the car now and plans to sell it at a Barrett-Jackson auction in January, has shared that the vehicle "was ordered new by a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Atlanta area." That dealership apparently had the "converted" car in Germany before it was shipped.

The fact that a Benz store has done so specifically makes me think that this was created with a specific purpose in mind, although it seems a bit too fancy to relegate it to working parts. Some commentators in several threads where this is published have mentioned that it could be used for funeral processions, which seems to me the most practical application.

I suppose it could also be useful for an Evil Pope parade car, if such a thing existed, or for an elegant spin in polo matches. In any case, here are some more details that Hubbard listed on his Facebook page:

“The chassis of the E320 car stretched 29 inches, the rear window and the tailgate were replaced just behind the rear doors, and the rear body was cut and extended to form the collection platform. The cargo box is lined with diamond plate and is bordered by brushed stainless steel rails. ”

“The bed rails are equipped with LED lighting, and the bed is lined with a coating to spray apart from the diamond floor plate bed. The rear window has hinges and can be opened. The extended 29-inch wheelbase is equipped with a rear cargo area that features front portions of the standard E-class car body, and the roof rails were maintained. ”

“The conversion included individual rear buckets separated by a center console made of Benz with a cooling compartment, which does not work. The seats are equipped with a pre-programmed loading function, which allows them to fold to load luggage. It is mounted on 18-inch AMG Monoblock wheels wrapped in Michelin tires. ”

I like. I dare to say that I might even like it more than a six-wheeled G-Wagen truck.

I can't imagine wanting to have this extra long Class E, but I respect it and hope someone has a great excuse to use it.

Hat tip for Tedrick in the OppositeTalk Facebook group!

