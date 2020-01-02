This may be a transcendent year for SpaceX

Loading...

Expand / NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken become familiar with the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

In the first years of SpaceX in its first factory in El Segundo, the company had a model of a spaceship that was intended to take humans to space one day. The company's engineers called the Magic Dragon capsule, an allusion to the popular song "Puff, the Magic Dragon." The name of the drug was not maintained, but the aspiration to launch humans into space has remained among the great objectives of SpaceX since its founding in 2002.

Now, that day may finally be near. The launch of Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a Crew Dragon spaceship later this year, perhaps as early as this spring, represents the top-level achievement that SpaceX will achieve in 2020, but is far from being the only potential achievement over table. Here is a look at some of the company's main objectives for this year.

Manned flight

The top priority for NASA in 2020 is to recover the ability to take its astronauts to the International Space Station in US vehicles. Since 2011 and the withdrawal of the space shuttle, now almost a full decade ago, NASA has relied on Russia and its Soyuz spacecraft for such transportation.

To end this dependency, NASA needs SpaceX, Boeing or both companies to fly its spacecraft in 2020. Both companies have had serious problems. SpaceX Crew Dragon performed a perfect test in March, but a month later the capsule exploded during a propulsion test. Boeing completed an orbital unmanned test flight in December, but was hampered by a software problem and was unable to perform the main task of its flight, approaching and docking with the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station to dock for the first time in March. POT

The Dragon is seen approaching the International Space Station. David Saint-Jacques / Twitter

With the nose cone open, Dragon reveals its coupling mechanism as it approaches the Harmony module of the station. POT

Another view of Dragon approaching the station. POT

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko took these images as Dragon approached. Roscosmos

Look at that detail. Roscosmos

Before entering Dragon, astronauts aboard the station put on gas masks as a precaution. POT

Here, Canadian David Saint-Jacques and Kononenko assault the camera at Dragon's entrance. POT

Kononenko prepares to test inside Dragon. POT

After Heavenly Buddy was released from Dragon, he enjoyed a view of … himself. POT

The astronauts were surely having fun with Celestial Buddy. POT

After the aborted Boeing test flight last month, SpaceX appears to be the first on the launch pad with humans. In December, the company completed 10 tests of a new parachute design and this month plans to complete a flight abortion test of the Dragon's launch escape system. If that test goes well, after a data review, SpaceX could become the first private company in the world to launch humans in orbit before the summer of this year. It will be a great moment.

Spaceship

SpaceX had some success in 2019 with its Starship program, as it built the "Starhopper" prototype to test the performance of its new Raptor rocket engine. The vehicle made controlled flights, first of 20 meters and then 150 meters, before SpaceX advanced to build large-scale prototypes of the Starship vehicle.

This process has not been without problems, but now SpaceX seems to be closer to a final design. According to Paul Wooster, the leading Mars development engineer at SpaceX, the company has spent a little more than four years working on the optimization of the shape, materials and performance of the Starship vehicle. It would not be a small feat to build this second stage completely reusable both for cargo and, eventually, for humans. Therefore, it has taken time, and many tests, to even reach this point.

SpaceX engineers have been working quickly to bring a Starship model worthy of a flight to the launch pad near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas. The founder and chief technical designer of the company, Elon Musk, spent the day (and night) after Christmas working with his team in pressurized fuel tank domes for the next iteration of the vehicle, now called SN1. Although Musk's deadlines are not particularly reliable, he said this vehicle can be ready for test flights in two or three months.

A launch of the large-scale spacecraft vehicle, which may one day transport humans to the Moon or Mars, would represent a key step towards SpaceX's ultimate goal of establishing Mars. It could also convince policy makers in Washington, DC, that the vehicle could play a role in the Artemis Moon Program plans.

Starlink

SpaceX has now launched two batches of 60 Starlink Internet satellites, one of which was experimental, and the second of which is expected to be operational as part of a low Earth orbit constellation. Already on January 6, the company anticipates the launch of its second batch of operational satellites, known as the Starlink-2 mission. Starlink-3 and Starlink-4 missions can also be launched in January.

In this type of launch cadence, SpaceX should be ready to offer an "irregular" initial service by mid-2020, the company's president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said in December. The company plans to offer a "mature" service in 2021.

It will be interesting to see how SpaceX implements the service, which will need "user terminals" to receive Internet signals from orbiting satellites. This will be the first consumer-oriented product SpaceX offers and, if successful, could eventually provide revenue to accelerate the development of Starship and its Super Heavy rocket.

Quick and reusable launch

After reaching a maximum of 22 total launches in 2018, the company stepped back in 2019 with 13 orbital launches: 11 for the Falcon 9 rocket and two for the Falcon Heavy launch vehicle.

But save catastrophe, we can probably expect SpaceX to easily eclipse its record of 22 releases this year. With missions planned for commercial satellite customers, NASA and Starlink, it seems possible that SpaceX could launch 30 or more Falcon 9 rockets in 2020. This would easily make the Falcon 9 rocket the active US rocket. UU. With more experience, beating the Atlas V vehicle.

The limiting factor is likely SpaceX's ability to produce second stages for the Falcon 9 rocket, as the company has already shown that it can reuse the first stage of the rocket at least four times. A benefit of launching Starlink missions is that the company does not need to satisfy a customer that a particular Falcon 9 rocket is worthy of flight after several missions. He already demonstrated it by reusing a fairing of payload on the first launch of Starlink operating satellites in November 2019. Expect more developments in terms of total use of the first stage and rapid changes, with the dozen or more Starlink launches expected this year.

The company designed and built the Falcon 9 rocket to be a low-cost reusable workhorse. This year, you can fully realize the potential of reinforcement.