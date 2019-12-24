This Land Cruiser has been specifically modified to avoid catching crabs

Loading...

Christmas Island is not just a Jimmy Buffett song, it's a real place! And the biggest recurring event there is not Jesus' birthday, it is an annual red crab migration. Crustaceans have to cross the roads in large numbers, which puts them at high risk of being crushed by cars. Therefore, the anti-crab mod by Chris Bray.

Bray, according to Traveller.com.au, owns a shelter on the Australian island and came up with what are essentially four small plows that are mounted in front of the wheels of a vehicle:

A new innovative form of transport has been created to protect the red crabs of Christmas Island from tourists during their annual migration.

After realizing how many crabs were being crushed by tourists, the owner of the ecological hostel Chris Bray invented the "mobile crab", a 4WD suitable for crabs to transport their guests to and from the lodge.

“I made a prototype two years ago and tried it last year. After making some adjustments and improvements, the latest version was finished a week and a half ago, "said Bray." If you can imagine small horseshoes in the front of the tire, they work to lightly knock the crabs out of danger. "

Apparently, 50 million crabs walk from their homes on land to places in the water where their young are born between September and January. It is actually a bit strange.

You can also watch a video of the Crab Cruise in action, but you must follow the Traveler link because it will not be inserted and is not on YouTube. Or you can take a look at this beautiful photo that Bray made of the migration:

Toyota is missing a great opportunity here. Crab shovels for everyone.

