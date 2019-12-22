This is your last chance to order from Amazon for Christmas delivery

Loading...

Looking for the perfect last-minute Christmas gift? The countdown has begun – Amazon announced today that it's the last day to order from tens of millions of items with guaranteed two-day delivery before Christmas. Wondering what happens if you wait until tomorrow, December 23? You must benefit from the retailer's One-Day Delivery service, which is only available on selected, best-selling items. So best to order now to avoid disappointment.

We know what you think: ordering this close to Christmas costs nothing less than a small fortune in shipping costs. Although this is usually the case, Amazon currently offers a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime that does not include these costs for all orders placed between now (December 22) and January 22. Best of all, the subscription doesn't cost you a cent as long as you cancel it before January 21. The costs for delivery on one day are also omitted.

To summarize, that is:

Order on December 22 (today!) For two-day delivery by December 24 for tens of millions of items.

Order on December 23 (tomorrow!) For one-day delivery on December 24 for selected, best-selling items.

Now that you are done with Amazon Prime, you want to look for something to order. Fortunately, Digital Trends is ready to help. We wanted to save you money wherever we could and instructed our team of expert bargain hunters to search Amazon's Last-Minute Deals – strainer in hand – to separate the diamonds from the coal. What we have left is a list of the best Christmas offers you can trust.

The best offer we have found? Frankly, it's hard to limit it to one. Amazon has the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case genuine wireless earbuds for $ 139 (save $ 20), the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner for $ 469 (save $ 230) and the 13-inch MacBook Air for $ 700 (save $ 300) ). After something a little different? There is also Instant Pot Duo Mini for $ 56 (save $ 24) and a Garmin Vivosmart HR + fitness tracker for $ 75 (save $ 105).

Don't like the look of one of them? Take a look at our Holiday Gift Guide 2019. Please note that given that there are only three days to go until Christmas is here, chances are that some of the items are not sold out and not available until the end of the month. But if you find something that you like and it is out of stock online, contact your local physical store. They may surprise you.

