This is why you may have seen dozens of UFOs pass over Yorkshire this week

It may sound like the start of a disaster movie, but the chain of satellites passing over the city is really not to be feared.

This week dozens of people reported seeing a UFO chain pass over Yorkshire.

Dozens of "planes" have been spotted both in the sky, with sightings reported across the United Kingdom and Europe.

One woman said she saw a "long line" of unidentified objects over her Wakefield home.

In a desperate attempt to explain the mysterious appearances, social media suggested military drones, alien invasions and even a late-flying Santa Claus.

This is why you may have seen dozens of UFOs passing over Wakefield this week. Stock image.

But what are the mysterious objects, and why do they pass?

In reality, the objects are a chain of satellites launched by the American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.

Known as Starlink, the satellites are part of an effort to "deploy the most advanced broadband Internet system in the world," according to their website.

Launched in November, the Starlink satellites orbit the Earth, and have been spotted passing several times over the United Kingdom in the past few days, with observations from Wakefield, London, Birmingham and Paris.

There are a total of 60 satellites, most of which appear to be in a straight line.

SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of the energy company Tesla.

Starlink's website reads: "SpaceX is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the most advanced broadband Internet system in the world.

"With performance that far exceeds that of traditional satellite internet and an unrestricted global network of terrestrial infrastructure, Starlink will provide high-speed broadband Internet access where access is available. been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable.

"Starlink targets service in the northern United States and Canada in 2020, to quickly expand to near-global coverage of the populated world by 2021."