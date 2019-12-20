This is why 2019 was a great year for the Mac

Loading...

Now that 2019 is coming to an end and I am getting excited about spending money that I don't have on Apple products that I don't need in 2020, now is a good time to look back on the past year in the world of the Mac. Did Apple do well through his loyal computer fans, or have we been treated for another year of disappointment and heartache (one day Tim Cook will answer my emails …)?

The changes that Apple made in 2019 together point to a year in which things are resolved. Whether it was to show that it still cared about pro users or to correct past mistakes, 2019 was a good year for the Mac because Apple actually listened.

Let's look at the details and see what went right and wrong for the Mac in 2019.

MacBook Pro 16: the laptop we always wanted

Photos by Riley Young

Since the redesign of 2016, buying a MacBook Pro has always felt like a compromise. Yes, you have first-class build quality, but you also have the error-prone butterfly keyboard. Yes, you have powerful i9 processors, but they can easily be thermally throttled. Even worse, Apple seemed determined to just adjust and adjust the MacBook Pro instead of addressing these issues head-on.

That all changed in 2019 with the release of the MacBook Pro 16. As we said in our review, there was nothing revolutionary or innovative about this MacBook, but that's not what we wanted. We wanted a good, comfortable keyboard – and we have it. We wanted better thermal performance so that our components were not choked – and we have it. And we wanted a more modern design with thinner bezels – and we have that.

If that had been the case, luckily we could have gone home. But Apple gave us even more: the best speakers you'll find on any laptop, period; vastly improved performance in pro apps; and a larger battery that, although not anywhere near the best in the industry, still gives you a lot of juice when you stack the device with high-quality components. Apple has even added a physical Esc key as the icing on the cake.

Given the rough few years that the MacBook Pro has gone through, the MacBook Pro 16 was a huge relief, and by far the best MacBook that Apple has released in years. Apple listened to its customers and we think most of them will be very satisfied with the result.

The Mac Pro is alive (again)

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

There is an old saying that nobody hates Apple as much as Apple fans, and that goes double for professional Mac users. For years, Mac forums and comment sections have been filled with people complaining that Apple is "doing stupid" or has forgotten its professional users. Well, the new Mac Pro proves that this is no longer the case.

Apple's high-end desktop Mac is back with revenge after the mediocre, aging & # 39; trashcan & # 39; Mac Pro of 2013. This year's model is everything that a professional Mac should be – and more so, because it's actually surprisingly good when you consider what it offers.

In a perverse way, the most exciting thing about the Mac Pro is the mouth-watering cost. Arm it up to the gills with high-quality components and you will spend more than $ 50,000. But that's okay! Making that kind of maximum beast available from a machine shows that Apple understands pro-level workloads. If you are Steven Spielberg or Calvin Harris, you want the most powerful components available to do your demanding job, and you know that the price is not a barrier. The fact that Apple is stuffing these components into a Mac for the first time in years shows that it still wants to please its professional users.

Add a few unique factors that you won't find on any other computer – such as the custom MPX modules and the tight integration with professional Mac apps – and you have a computer designed to meet user concerns. Again, we see Apple listen to its customers and do what they know they want, instead of what Apple thinks they want. If this means a new direction for the company, it can only be good.

MacBook Air: small but meaningful changes

Riley Young / Digital Trends

At first glance, 2019 seems a somewhat average year for the MacBook Air. Of course, it got a nice little addition in the form of a True Tone display, which adjusts the color temperature to your environment, but that wasn't exactly earth-shattering. But take a closer look and there was something else that made 2019 a pretty good year for Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop.

That came in the form of a price reduction. Enjoy it well, because Apple rarely lowers the price of all its devices. But reduced the price it did by shaving $ 100 from the price of both MacBook Air models in July 2019. That brought the price of the entry-level model to $ 1,099, making it Apple's cheapest laptop with a solid $ 200 .

That again makes it a tempting prospect. Before the price reduction, the entry level MacBook Pro was only $ 100 more, but it was delivered with a quad-core processor (to the dual-core chip of the Air) and the Touch Bar, giving you a noticeable performance improvement for only a modest price increase. But now that the gap has widened to $ 200, Apple's pitch on the MacBook Air entry is much more convincing.

Although we wouldn't go that far to say that 2019 was a brilliant year for the MacBook Air (the redesign in 2018 was much more important), the price reduction has undoubtedly made it a positive year for fans of the device.

The 12-inch MacBook is dying (and we are happy)

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Things weren't that great for the 12-inch MacBook in 2019, which was completely killed. It seems that the cheaper price of the redesigned MacBook Air meant that the 12-inch MacBook was simply no longer viable. With the new MacBook Air much thin and light and much more powerful than the 12-inch MacBook, Apple couldn't go anywhere else.

Yet that is not a bad thing in our eyes. Apple is known to keep its laptop line-ups focused and concise (especially compared to a company like Dell), but in recent years the MacBook line had blown up and become confusing.

First, there was the 12-inch MacBook in 2015. Although it was the smallest MacBook from Apple, it was mid-range in price, making the Air the entry-level model (exacerbated by the lack of updates from Air in recent years). When Apple updated the Air in 2018, the two devices suddenly switched places, with the outdated 12-inch MacBook looking like the outdated model.

It looks like Apple had had enough of the confusion in 2019 and pulled the 12-inch MacBook off the shelves. Although we are not back to the illustrious days of the famous & # 39; product quadrant & # 39; from Steve Jobs, the Mac setup is now much simpler and easier to navigate, which can only be good.

2020 could be a revolution

Overall, 2019 has been a very good year for the Mac, especially when it comes to high-end, professional aspects. The changes Apple has made – both large and small – are positive and show a company willing to listen to the concerns of its customers and give them the products they want.

The only notable exception is the iMac. Although we love the classic all-in-one design, the large bezels and non-adjustable stand start to look a bit dated in 2019 (although it got a good performance bump in March to get it up to speed). The iMac Pro has not been updated at all in 2019 and is easily surpassed by the new Mac Pro (although it is cheaper).

Yet it may be that 2019 was calm before the storm. Now that Apple has been adding ARM chips to its Macs for some time since 2020, it may be that this year was all about resetting the Mac lineup and getting the company's ducks in front of the huge ARM chips shakeup next year. Whether that is achieved or not, remains to be seen, but it is certainly a possibility.

But on balance 2019 can only be seen as a great year for the Mac. It was a return to one of the most popular and beloved computers on the market, and promises much good for the future for Mac fans.

