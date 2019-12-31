This is what the inside of your catalytic converter looks like in action

Loading...

Screenshot: Deformed perception (YouTube)

A catalytic converter is one of those parts of the car that knows how it works in theory, but you will never really have the chance to see it in action unless you have some kind of crazy x-ray vision. But now that a wild human has cut half, you can also see what that hidden part of technology looks like.

Simply put, a catalytic converter is designed to trap and incinerate all kinds of harmful contaminants before your car spits them out of the exhaust. We are talking about carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide, things that nobody should breathe. By burning all those harmful chemicals and unburned fuel (by subjecting them to hundreds of degrees of temperature), emissions are greatly reduced.

This publication of Car Throttle delves into all the things that make the catalytic converter what it is, but here are the basics:

The cat sits about a third of the way through the exhaust system and resembles a small metal chamber that receives exhaust gases and changes the chemical nature of them to reduce the volume of unpleasant emissions fresh from the exhaust manifold. Inside the cat's shell there is a ceramic honeycomb structure that is coated with extremely precious metals, and each metal has a specific job in reducing emissions.

There are diagrams and explanatory videos all over the Internet, but often you don't get a real view of how everything looks inside with the engine running. That's where the new Warped Perception video comes in.

In the video, the cat is cut in half and a clear screen is placed before connecting it to a motor. The inner honeycomb begins to glow red before bursting into flame. This, my friends, is one of the reasons why you should not park on piles of dried leaves or dead grass.

Now, this is just a very general simulation. Cutting the part of a car in half and adjusting it with a transparent protective screen in a garage does not simulate real-life conditions and, therefore, may be subject to fairly intense scrutiny by people in the section of comments. The key here is to have an idea of ​​how the cat looks when it is working. Having a visual image of real life is always much more exciting than just looking at diagrams, and the Warped Perception video gives you a very good idea of ​​what your cat would look like after finishing a long road trip.

