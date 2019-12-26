This is what makes the Porsche Taycan Turbo the most inefficient electric car

Loading...

Image: Porsche

The EPA lists the Porsche Taycan Turbo as one of the most inefficient electric cars sold in the United States. That may not really matter to potential Porsche Taycan customers, who will be primarily Porsche enthusiasts with more than one vehicle. While brand loyalty may be enough to attract those buyers to an inefficient vehicle, the rest of us wonder how Porsche dropped the ball in the range.

Jason Fenske in Engineering Explained is here to break down, as always. After giving us some context about the Taycan's place within the EV spectrum, he begins to investigate why, exactly, this particular Porsche is so inefficient.

To put things in perspective, the Taycan Turbo has a power equivalent to 69 mpg, which is not … great. Absolutely. It is quite of poor quality compared to models such as the Audi e-tron (with a rating of 74 mpg) or the Tesla Model S Long Range (111 mpg).

The problems begin almost immediately. For example, the Taycan is almost a thousand pounds heavier than its competition, and more than some trucks. That serves as a massive battery discharge! All that extra weight is a big problem when it comes to efficiency. If the Taycan even wanted to think about competing with the Tesla SLR in terms of reach, it would need to add another thousand pounds of battery weight. It is difficult to increase the reach with just using more battery; You need to find ways to really use battery power in the most effective way possible.

At the same time, however, there are different battery strategies between Porsche and other car manufacturers, along with the way it addresses battery regeneration through braking. If you want the details, you will have to watch the video, but there is a constellation of choices that Porsche made with its Taycan Turbo drove to a less efficient vehicle

