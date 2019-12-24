This is the redesign of the bottom bar of Google Podcasts with queue

Loading...

Last week we saw the first signs of a redesign of the bottom bar for Google Podcasts. We have now fully enabled it and can confirm some new features, including a built-in queue.

About APK Insight: In this & # 39; APK Insight & # 39; message we have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (in the case of Android apps called APK & # 39; s), we can see different code lines about possible future functions within that hint. Please note that Google may or may not send these features and that our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, we will try to enable those who are closer to completion to show you what they will look like in the event that they ship. With that in mind, read on.

The development of this refurbishment is still ongoing, but there are minor material theme adjustments that begin on the Home tab. Cover art has rounded corners, while there is only a list of episodes below. Further updates are likely to restore the carousel with suggestions.

The mystery tab we've seen next to Search becomes & # 39; Activity & # 39; called. They are basically playlists that are organized on the top tabs. "History" is new, while "Downloads" is available today.

In the meantime, playing is still docked under, but above, the bottom bar. Because it has recently been redesigned, it looks unchanged. However, there is a new icon in the bottom left corner that directs users to a & # 39; Queue & # 39; brings. This is a staple of podcast players and today can be a combination of & # 39; In progress & # 39; and & # 39; New episodes & # 39 ;. All podcast episodes appear to have an "add to queue" button, while this page will now also show album art.

In the settings we see the "Auto Download" function not enabled which a small minority of users can access nowadays. There is also the option to receive notifications about new episodes to which you have subscribed – another staple. Under & # 39; General & # 39; there is a theme setting that seems to be independent of the main app from Google.

It is unclear when the redesign of Google Podcasts will be rolled out, but it provides a significant update that is likely to attract powerful users.

Dylan Roussel has contributed to this article.

