This is a great case to stay away from the road in foggy conditions.

Gif: KCBD 11

There are no road conditions more frightening than the thick fog at ground level, and when conditions are as heartbreaking as shown in this video from the news camera, the interstate is the last place I would like to be. There is a threat from all sides, because you simply do not know when traffic can stop ahead, and you do not know when any Leeroy Jenkins behind you could be shot to keep 80 miles per hour. Both were the case here.

Previous accidents had called several lifeguards and the local news team to the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety had deployed soldiers on the scene to clear cars and make traffic flow again before it became a catastrophe. Of course, that is exactly what happened.

Moments after an SUV carrying an RV impersonated the scene of the accident, a massive tractor trailer and a full-size SUV apparently drag each other through the accident scene. When the SUV driver realizes that the cars stop ahead, he turns sharply towards the tractor trailer, which causes a chain reaction that eliminates at least four additional vehicles.

The trailer hit a DPS Trooper when it slid across the grass. The soldier was taken to the hospital near Lubbock to be examined. Another person was trapped in the white van to the left of the screen when the trailer stopped on top of it. They were then removed and sent to the same hospital with serious injuries. According to the local NBC affiliate, KCBD 11, these were the only two injuries, miraculously.

A shit show. A clusterfuck. An omnishambles No matter how I put it, this situation developed rapidly. If your visibility is limited, reduce speed and try to get off high-speed corridors as soon as possible. Keep the head rotating and control your rear view as best you can. Go slowly and arrive alive.

This would be a serious form of shit. Take care.

