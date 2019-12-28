This irremediably trapped 4Runner became a captivating and muddy rescue thanks to Facebook's off-road community

Loading...

Getting stuck in the mud is rarely worth mentioning. But once in a while someone clogs his vehicle so prodigiously, in a place so absurdly far from civilization, in the most disgusting and slippery mud imaginable, that catches the attention of people everywhere. Such is the case of a Toyota 4Runner who spent Christmas in the middle of the Black Rock desert in Nevada.

George Sukhanov is an intrepid Canadian engineer who got stuck in the middle of nowhere on a surface that will soon be totally impassable. The lake bed is dry in summer and fall, usually, but as winter comes it begins to become a real lake.

If you hit a wet patch, it is often better to remain on the throttle until you reach the other side. Sometimes, as in the case of Sukhanov, the other side is not reached. With the winter rain on the way, the other side will soon be many kilometers away.

Photo: Joseph Pickett

Fortunately for Sukhanov, he had enough signal on his phone to contact the authorities. Fortunately for his truck, he had enough signal to post on Facebook. According to the local sheriff, Sukhanov initially rejected the rescue because they couldn't get his vehicle. Then he went to Facebook and posted in a nearby 4×4 rescue group. “Someone tried to contact me last night from Gerlach's side, he was trapped there. I'm not sure if they are out now, but they didn't seem interested in continuing towards me, "he said in the post," I have enough food / water / gas for at least another day. "Weather reports showed more rain and snow on path.

Within hours, his situation had spread through several Facebook groups in several states and had captivated thousands of SUVs. A four-platform recovery group was organized through the public Facebook page 775 Offroad & Recovery and made contact with Sukhanov at 1:30 in the morning.

Photo: Joseph Pickett

Several hours of throwing, digging and cursing later, they managed to jam another vehicle.

Live updates were posted on the Facebook page.

“0330 – it's pretty bad. You may need a second device. A jeep is stuck but we can take it out. The Toyota is in poor condition. I need a multiple chain team with how careless this is. ”

Photo: Joseph Pickett

They were able to take out the stuck Jeep, and continued, “digging, digging more, lifting and removing wood. If this does not work, we will need a second device with many straps and connectors. "

Beach mud, as found in the dry beds of lakes that are not especially dry, is different from the typical mud. When it gets wet, it turns into a slippery clay that builds up in your shoes while you walk, and will never come out of the mats. DO NOT drive on it when it is wet, partly because it ruins the lake bed, partly because it is illegal, but also because it is very easy to get caught. Fill all the gaps in your tires, turning your truck into a fat deadweight with Teflon wheels. All surfaces are aspirated as glue, except for tires, apparently making fun of physics while being slippery and sticky in exactly the opposite way it needs. The wetter it gets, the worse it is.

Photo: Joseph Pickett

Seeing this unfold, I felt empathy for the mud-soaked SUVs in the freezing temperature, and also relief that I wasn't there. I made some hot chocolate and turned on the heater.

Screenshot: Google Maps

At 4:30 a.m. they call him. Sukhanov grabbed some of his things and climbed into one of the Jeeps to return to civilization. They reached the pavement at 8 a.m. and they changed their clothes soaked in mud. The team left the vehicle stuck in the mud during Christmas, hoping conditions would not get worse enough to be there until Easter. The worst possible time to get caught in the lake bed is the beginning of winter when the rain is on its way. In that case, it is possible for your vehicle to live on the lake bed for months, sinking slowly. When summer comes, you will be buried halfway through the doors, and the lake will dry just in time for the Burning Man installation team to appear and make your vehicle part of the Orgy Dome.

Photo: Joseph Pickett

That was a week ago, and on Thursday night another group of George's new best friends came out again for another attempt.

Photo: James Hopper

The team loaded a lot of tow cables and a variety of traction devices, then picked up Sukhanov in Reno and made the long trip to the small town of Gerlach, where they loaded fuel and headed to the 4Runner. At 4 a.m., they arrived at the site and found a frozen lake. A week of cold weather and little rain had frozen the mud into something that could be more easily driven.

Two and a half hours later, the 4Runner was out of its original hole. After a few hours of charging, while the sun was rising over the desert, George and his rescue team drove their vehicles, including 4Runner, on the surface of hard ice back to civilization.

Gif: Layne Pauly

For what it's worth, Sukhanov admits his stupidity. "I realize that the situation I am in is purely the result of a horrible decision-making on my part, so it does not offend me a little when calling me for my stupidity."

Part of the problem is that the Black Rock Desert is so big. It is the largest property of the Land Administration Office. It is where the SSC Thrust set the ground speed record; It is flat for miles and miles. Sukhanov was in the worst place, in the middle of nowhere.

Photo: James Hopper

Many commentators were being stupid about it (shocking, I know), suggesting that I shouldn't get help because I wouldn't learn their lesson. However, most people were supportive, offering help, suggestions or simply waiting for a positive outcome.

Photo: Joseph Pickett

If you are off the road enough, you will get stuck. If you don't, you won't challenge enough places. Maybe you're not as curious as George. I've been stuck many times, even once in a slightly wet patch of the Black Rock desert almost exactly where Sukhanov's Toyota was. Fortunately I had a friend with a Jeep and many feet of towing belt.

I can understand and sympathize with Sukhanov's situation; If your team has left a series of other slippery situations and has never experienced a wet beach, your confidence and ignorance can add to a significant, but forgivable mistake. Fortunately for Sukhanov, his situation attracted the sympathy of thousands and attracted enough good people with enough tow straps to drag his 4Runner out of the lake.

Recovery and extraction was a team effort with members of the Nor-Cal 4×4 group, the NC4XR group and 775 Offroad & Recovery. Shout out to Joseph Pickett, Chris Gorby, Anthony Vargas, Layne Pauly and all the other people who coordinated efforts and drove miles to dig in the frozen mud and help a complete stranger. This was a captivating reminder that the SUV has some of the best car people.

