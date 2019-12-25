This Gingerbread Jeep Wrangler is perfect for off-roaders with a sweet tooth

Loading...

Gingerbread houses are a staple at Christmas, but The Ritz-Carlton in Marana, Arizona decided to go in a different direction. That is a bit of an understatement because they have made a jeep wrangler with gingerbread.

As you can see in the time-lapse video, the construction process started with a first-generation Wrangler whose driveline was removed. After it was drawn manually at the luxury resort, artists and bakers went to work to transform it into the tastiest Jeep ever made.

The workers started by covering the hood, the bodywork and the windscreen with gingerbread tiles. The patisserie team then filled the holes with icing and installed gumdrops on each tile. Of course, their work was not over yet, because they also wrapped the roll bars, decorated the chairs and covered the wheels to make them look like peppermint candy.

The Jeep was then loaded with presents, while the surrounding display was given a desert theme thanks to candied cacti and sand. Ultimately, the hotel says the project took 250 hours to make more than 500 lbs (227 kg) of sweets and 1,000 gingerbread tiles. That's a lot, but the resulting display – known as "Off-Roading in the Enchanted Sonoran Desert" – is pretty impressive.

The Wrangler YJ was launched in 1986 as a more comfortable replacement for the CJ-7. As a result, the model had much in common with the Cherokee (XJ).

Although this specific Jeep has no engine, the YJ was originally available with two AMC engines: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 4.2-liter inline six. Jeep's renowned 4.0-liter engine arrived a few years later and the company sold more than 630,000 YJ's during its production run.