This former Army Guardsman wants your pictures of T-Wall art

Camp Buehring is far from Minnesota. Grafted into the middle of the Kuwaiti desert, the base warms to 125 degrees or more in the dry season and is drenched by 6-inch floods in the rainy season. For Sgt.Eric Strand, a former Minnesota National Guard financial soldier, was also a boring place to go – until he took a deep look at the twelve-foot concrete walls that surrounded him.

The walls, known as the Texas Barriers or T-Walls, are resistant to missile and mortar attacks, making them a pervasive feature of the U.S. military bases that have arisen around the world as part of the global war on terror. T-walls are also a great canvas, as evidenced by the myriad of service members who have painted vivid murals on the barriers in the years since the global war on terror.

As Strand soon realized, Camp Bühring is no exception. Indeed, the base, like the Louvre for T-Wall art, is for the American units that cycle into and out of Iraq. Murals of Apache cannon ships, gladiators, wolves and knights adorn the barriers next to the name of the unit that painted them.

Strand sees the barriers as a living monument to the service and fighting service members there, similar to the art of aircraft nose design during the Second World War.

"This is something that is important to people and that represents the unity and time they served there," Strand told Task & Purpose.

Many of these murals are now fading and eroding under the hot desert sun. This is one of the reasons why Strand launched a website documenting photos of T-Wall artworks from GWOT bases. His WarMurals.com website has hundreds of photos of murals painted at Camp Bühring, as well as bases in Iraq such as Sather Air Force Base, Forward Operating Base Warhorse, Contingency Operation Station Echo and the Contingency Operating Site Kalsu.

The Kuwaiti sun and Kuwaiti sand form a harsh environment for war murals, many of which have faded in the past 10 years. This mural was made by the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, Camp Bühring, Kuwait. Recorded on February 16, 2009.

Strand, which started WarMurals.com earlier this year, took many photos of Bühring himself and downloaded others taken by publicly available military photographers. Although he has not yet received many contributions from other veterinarians and service members, he hopes that the website will become both a sharing platform and a forum for service members to discuss the murals and remember their overseas stories. Over time, he also hopes to step into the art of potty, challenge coins, moral shirts, and other media.

"I think it's kind of a representation, a little snapshot of the identity of these service members, the life-changing experience they've had together," said Strand, who dropped out of the army in September. "There are all kinds of strange ways to get there."

Strand is not the first to start a project of this kind, although he says WarMurals.com focuses exclusively on archiving war mural paintings from all GWOT theaters. Other efforts include the Graffiti of War project, which catalogs the art of war and raises awareness of PTSD. Recent efforts include that of Maj. Loren Hutsell, an army chaplain who in 2014 wrote a 305-page dissertation on the barrier art and troop identity of the Bühring camp in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"(D) The barriers are not just a memorial to the military personnel deployed in the war, but a record of national history," wrote Hutsell, who took 200 barrier photos when he was sent to Bühring in 2009 that our national and military leaders act quickly, to document and maintain these barriers so that they can fully realize their value. "

War murals convey more than just memories, Hutsell argued: They also express the values ​​"that motivate and support the souls of American war fighters during a conflict". The symbols, mottos and colors used in a unit's murals convey what is most important to the character of the unit, be it aggression, patriotism, humor or strength.

Camp Bühring in particular is an exciting place to find murals, Hutsell wrote. As the base is primarily used to assist American troops in their preparations for Iraq, there are fewer civilians or foreigners who may be offended by the art of war, he said. This lack of censorship enables troops to express themselves more freely, he argued.

For example, one unit, the Navy Provisional Detainee Battalion V, drew the image of a boot and an anchor that broke pieces of concrete. While the image expresses seafarers' confidence in fulfilling a land-based mission, it can be offensive to Muslims too, considering how rude it is to the sole of your shoe in Muslim cultures (and basically any other culture too) to think about it), says Hutsell.

"If the barrier had been removed in an area less specific to American troops, it would certainly have led to controversy and would have been covered as a result," he wrote. "The image of the boot reinforces the knowledge that barriers painted in Camp Bühring were real representations of American troops."

Navy Provisional Detainee Battalion V mural. Bühring warehouse, Kuwait. (Maj. Loren Hutsell)

Hutsell traced the origins of barrier art to the bomber nose art of World War II, which, unlike official war propaganda, was made by soldiers and for the benefit of soldiers only. While nasal art originally represented lightly clothed women, the Cold War medium expanded to include cartoon characters and mottos.

Like the predecessors of the Cold War, the barrier art of GWOT is driven by pop culture, unitary motivators and patriotism. Still, Hutsell noticed a number of styles and tones that were reflected in the murals. For example, the mural of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, skulls, blades, flames, and the grim reaper, along with the words "shoot them in the face" and "kick them in the trash" contained what all of these seem to highlight The unit's take-no prisoners are approaching their upcoming mission.

"The attitude to deploying the 10th SBTB is obvious. The people of Iraq are not the subject of anger, but of the rapport," wrote Hutsell. Special Troops Battalion, 10th Support Brigade (Maj. Loren Hutsell)

In the meantime, other units saw themselves less as warriors than as protectors. The soldiers of the Special Troops Battalion, the 10th Sustainment Brigade, have painted a knight who appears to be defending a peaceful Iraqi city. Despite the crusader-like overtones, the mural seems to indicate that unity considers the Iraqi people "not an object of anger, but a rapport," argued Hutsell.

3rd Battalion (General Support), 10th Aviation Regiment. The battalion's mascot, a phoenix, is reborn by fire. Similarly, the 3-10 mission exists. In creating security so that a destroyed Iraqi village can be reborn and thrive, Hutsell writes. (Maj. Loren Hutsell)

An army of MOS stands out in the pantheon of war wall painting: dentists. While the battle weapon murals often celebrate destruction and violence, the murals of the medical department – and particularly those of the dentists – are usually cheerful and cheerful. For example, on the 673rd Medical Company (Dental Services) photo wallpaper you can see a bulldog with the words "One Shot One Fill" and the motto "One Shot One Kill".

The 673rd Medical Company turns the special operations motto "One Shot One Kill" and changes it to "One Shot One Fill", writes Hutsell. (Maj. Loren Hutsell)

Another dentist department, the 307th Medical Company (Dental Services), shows on her mural the comic super villain Venom, who climbs up a wall and shows his teeth, next to the play on words "Scaling above the rest", which refers to a technique for removal build up from plaque. Other medical units in Florida or Hawaii show sunny scenes from their home states on their murals.

307th Medical Company (Dental Services) is a double consequence in terms of teeth cleaning and the standard setting service of the device, Hutsell writes. (Maj. Loren Hutsell)

Fighting or not fighting, humor can be found in many murals, Hutsell noted. In fact, 26% of the 200 murals examined by Hutsell had elements of joke, comedy, or absurdity, while only 16% had symbols, mottos, or colors to express the devotion to the country, he wrote.

"We do questionable things for questionable people," says the mural by the Headquarters Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion. The quote is evidence that many of the soldiers who created the murals were not starry patriots, Hutsell said, but realists who developed a keen sense of humor to cope with the mental and moral strains of working for a long-lasting war alleviate.

The Headquarters Company, the 425th Battalion for Civil Affairs, found Hutsell at the level of the T-Wall barrier with the motto "We do questionable things for questionable people". The motto seems to have faded when Strand photographed the same mural ten years later in 2019. (Eric Strand)

"Humor does not reject difficulties, but helps troops to master difficult circumstances," wrote the chaplain. "As a result, it is not uncommon or worrying that aggressive images are created alongside humorous images. Such images do not indicate a lack of adequate respect for the war environment or the enemy, but are an aspect of resilience."

Strand also observed this during his time at Camp Bühring. "The fighters feel more nervous," he told Task & Purpose of the murals. "With the supporting roles there is a little more humorous humor."

With the war in Afghanistan dragging on and GWOT spreading around the world, now could be a good time to document some of this humor. At least, Strand seems to think so.

"If there's anything that is pervasive in the global war on terror," it's the T-Wall barriers, Strand said. "So if anyone is interested, they can share."

