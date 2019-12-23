This first generation, low-mileage Chrysler minivan of $ 3,500 has a manual transmission and also my heart

Loading...

My love for the first-generation Chrysler minivan reached new heights when I saw this perfect, manual, red on red 1986 model for sale on the Facebook Marketplace for only $ 3,500. Just look at this sliding door that has human carriers from the 1980s, and you will agree that it may have been the business of the century.

Daniel O & # 39; Donnell, owner of the used car dealership Westtown Auto Source

in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he posted this truck on the Facebook page "Underrated Survivors for Sale" with the title:

1986 Plymouth Voyager

I thought some of you would think this is great.

32k miles 5 Manual speed! 2.2 NA

PA clean title

West Chester Pa

$ 3500

Only 32,000 miles! And is it a speed of five? But oh, it gets better. The exterior paint not only seems to be in good shape, but the interior is the definition of perfection. Check out these burgundy seats with low backrest! (Whip, damn it!):

Look at those four pedals in the image above. Among them, the shifter, the steering wheel, the stem of the turn signal and the manual window handles, almost need to be an octopus to operate this machine. And that's great; There aren't nearly enough cars built specifically for cephalopod mollusks if you ask me.

Because this is what everyone came to see, look more closely at the five-speed shifter, adorned at its base with the best shifting boots, the rubber accordion style:

This Plymouth comes from a time when, if you chose a red interior, not only did you get red seats and some red molding panels as you do today, you get everything red. Red carpets A red steering column. A red dash. A red tapestry Red door cards. You were encapsulated in a blood-colored cocoon, and the man was glorious.

I called O & # 39; Donnell to ask him some questions about this old truck, only to hear that, as expected, he sold it to an extremely lucky bastard. "He was inside for about 30 years," O & # 39; Donnell told me by phone, and although he said the truck is "very clean," it is not perfect. It has some scratches here and there, and some surface rust in its brake and fuel lines, although the body is solid.

O & # 39; Donnell told me that he had really sent the car to the buyer, that he will receive this gem in the next few days. So it seems that this was an invisible purchase. That is often a risky move, even if it had done the same; I mean, just look at these photos of this lovely, square and extremely slow van!

In addition, I have a special place in my heart for the first-generation Chrysler minivan with manual transmission, since it was the vehicle that brought me home from the hospital after my birth. Here is my dad in our old 1990 Voyager, strangely and awkwardly resting his arm at the top of the window for reasons that still baffle me:

Image: The Tracy Family

Someday I will own one of these minivans. I have no idea what I will do with that, but that goes beyond the point. "Buy first, think later" is a motto that has never disappointed me.

