This container ship crashed into an embankment in Istanbul

Loading...

Boatlopnik Because boats are cars too

Around noon on Friday, international shipping between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea stopped when the Liberian-flagged container ship Songa Iridium collided with the embankment on the European side of the Bosphorus Strait in central Istanbul.

According to the Black Sea Maritime Bulletin website, the collision was precipitated by an engine control problem that caused the crew to lose control of the ship while crossing the Bosphorus southward from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea. Both the port and starboard anchor were dropped in an unsuccessful effort to stop the boat before it crashed slowly but decisively into the retaining wall around 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Bosphorus and its southern neighbor, the Dardennelles, make up the only passage between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, giving them economic and political importance for thousands of years. Although the strait is within the Turkish waters, the Montreaux Convention of 1936 provides for free passage to civilian and marine vessels from the countries surrounding the Black Sea. These days, more than 48,000 vessels cross the passage every year. The difficulty of navigating the narrow and curvy strait means that even a minor incident like this can close the strait completely.

A compilation of several ship clips, both during and after the collision.

Although this collision did not cause casualties or injuries, the Daily Sabah reports that the accident caused the Istanbul port authorities to close the Bosphorus to traffic while clearing the affected ship

However, the closure did not last long, and the ship moved out of the way to the Marmara Sea at 3:00 PM, less than three hours after the ship ran aground. Even so, any additional delay accumulates when the waiting time for transit can be up to 14 hours for normal ships and more than double that for ships carrying dangerous cargo.

Some in Turkey have suggested that a canal be built to avoid the Bosphorus and ease the traffic load on the congested waterway, but others, including the mayor of Istanbul, have positioned themselves in opposition to the project, which they believe will have an economic impact and Ecological catastrophic. Implications for the city.

.