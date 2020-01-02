This cave contains the oldest history ever recorded

Loading...

Right now, you're participating in one of the things that makes us human: storytelling and the consumption of stories. It is impossible to say when our species started telling stories – or when we first developed the ability to use language to communicate not only simple and practical concepts, but also to share stories alive from real or imaginary events. But 43,900 years ago, the people of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi started painting some of their stories in pictures on the walls of the caves.

A recently discovered painting in an isolated cave depicts a hunting scene, and it is the oldest recorded story. And if archaeologist Maxime Aubert of Griffith University and his colleagues are right, this could also be the first record of spiritual belief – and our first glimpse of what the creators of rock art thought.

A 44,000-year-old hunting story

On a 4.5-meter (14.8-foot) section of rock wall, 3 meters (9.8-feet) above ground from an upper-reach hard-to-reach chamber at a site called Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4, wild pigs and dwarf buffalo called anoa clash against a group of strangely tiny hunters in monochrome dark red. A dark red hand stencil adorns the left end of the mural, almost like the signature of an ancient artist. Through an opening in the north-eastern wall of the cave, the sunlight spreads to illuminate the scene.

Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4 is a living cave, still reshaped by flowing water, and layers of rock have started to develop on the paint in places. The minerals that form these layers include small traces of uranium, which over time decays to thorium-230. Unlike uranium, thorium is not soluble in water and can only get into rock by decomposition. By measuring the ratio of uranium-234 to thorium-230 in rock, archaeologists can tell how recently the layer of rock has formed.

The deposits have slowly increased on the hunting fresco for at least 49,300 years, which means that the painting itself may be even older than that. This makes the Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4 mural the oldest recording (as we know it) of a real story. At first glance, it seems to suggest a safari, in which people hunt animals for cover and lead them to a line of hunters with spears or other weapons. If Aubert and his colleagues are right about it, it means that someone, 44,000 years ago, created a first-hand document on how they made a living.

A legendary scene?

But the oldest story ever recorded by human hands can be something more than a hunting record. "Some or all aspects of this imagery may not relate to human experiences in the real world," wrote Aubert and colleagues. Up close, the little hunters don't look quite human; many of them have strangely elongated faces, more like animal snouts or snouts. One has a tail and another appears to have a beak.

The figures could represent human hunters dressed in skins or masks. Aubert and colleagues, however, say they are more like therianthropes: human-animal hybrids that appear in cultures around the world, including in 15,500-year-old paintings in the caves of Lascaux in France and a 40,000 year old carved figure from Germany.

Whether human, animal or a bit of both, hunters are faced with prey from animals of monstrous or mythological proportions. In real life, an anoa measures approximately 100 cm (39.4 inches) in height, and an Indonesian wild pig measures only 60 cm (23.6 inches) in height. On the wall of Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4, however, the creatures loom much larger than the hunters lined up against them. It looks like a scene from a legend, not a dry recording of another day of hunting.

And its presence suggests that Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4 could have been a sacred place, or at least important, for the people who once lived in the area. Archaeologists have found no traces of the usual debris of human life – stone tools, thrown bones and cooking fires – anywhere in the cave or in the much larger room below . It's no wonder: Liang Bulu & # 39; Sipong 4 is located in a cliff 20 meters above the bottom of the valley, and we don't just walk in.

"To access it, you have to climb, and it's not an occupation site," Aubert told Ars. "So people went there for another reason."

