Thinking about a decade: Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger – Hamilton

Loading...

At the end of a new decade, Global News reflects the past 10 years with some of the best known personalities from Hamilton and the surrounding area.

Fred Eisenberger was twice Mayor of Hamilton, once from 2006 to 2010 and once in 2014. The former real estate agent was the chairman of the Hamilton Port Authority and a founding member of the province's Greater Toronto Transit Authority, which later became Metrolinx.

Mayor Fred gives a brief review of the last decade in the city.

CONTINUE READING:

Ontario Government Cancels LRT LRT Project, Mayor Announces "Treason" Announcement



Global News: What did you do in 2010?

First as CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute, headquartered in Toronto, with programs and offices in the Philippines, Ukraine, Somalia and Jamaica.

The story continues under the advertisement

The programs focused on urban development, data-based research for communities around the world, including good governance, transit, density, affordable housing, etc.

Global news: When you took over as mayor again in 2014, this was the biggest problem you had to deal with for the future of the city. And what happened? Did it happen?

The biggest challenge was to get the LRT transit project going again and empower the city's employees to work innovatively and creatively on urban development and to work towards an intelligent community.

Global News: What has been the biggest change you have made to Hamilton in the past 10 years?

A significant amount of new investment in residential and commercial space, an influx of restaurants, and a dynamic cultural space make Hamilton a cool place.

I often say we are in Toronto, which is Brooklyn Manhattan.

CONTINUE READING:

Hamilton city councils are struggling with a $ 52 million deficit in their operating budget



Global News: What was your greatest victory as mayor between 2010 and now?

The completion of Pier 7 & 8 waterfront development will prepare them to install 1200 residential units with commercial space and major waterfront public facilities to create a livable development typical of the waterfront.

The story continues under the advertisement

Global News: What was your biggest disappointment?

That our Transit LRT project has not yet been completed! The city's largest climate initiative and investment, which would create more affordable housing and improve public transport, has now been discontinued based on estimates.

CONTINUE READING:

The Mayor of Hamilton says he was harassed by "agitators" in his home.



Global News: What do you think is the greatest story in Hamilton over the past decade?

The general renaissance of the city from an image of the formerly dirty "Steeltown" to a place of innovation, research, advanced production, revival of music and explosion of the cultural and restaurant scene. McMaster University, Redeemer College and Hamilton Health Sciences.

Global News: What is your greatest hope for Hamilton for the next decade (2020-2030?)

That we are committed to innovation and change and are still on the way to an intelligent city that not only aims for growth and sustainable development, but also continues to focus on poverty and affordable housing as a key indicator of the success of our community.

CONTINUE READING:

Hamilton politicians are demanding that pets are not allowed in urban facilities



Global News: What's the Biggest Challenge for Hamilton in the Next Decade?

Differences in income, poverty and climate change are the greatest challenges for our community, province and city.

The story continues under the advertisement

Global News: How’s Dash (Mayor Dog) We hear that he’s returned to City Hall.

Dash is now a registered service dog and will stay with me in the town hall for the foreseeable future! 🙂

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Hamilton (t) Hamilton 2010-2019 (t) Hamilton 2020-2030 (t) Hamilton Chamber of Commerce (t) Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Keanin Loomis (t) Keanin Loomis (t) Keanin Loomis reflected on over a decade (t) Thinking a decade (t) Thinking about a decade hamilton chamber of commerce (t) Canada (t) News (t) News (t) Politics