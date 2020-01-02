Thiem tips challenge to dominate the big three in 2020

Loading...

"I really think we will see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020. I really hope it's me, but there are also a lot of other strong guys who can make it happen."

Thiem's ​​trust is justified. At every stage other than the Grand Slam, the Austrian star, the Russian talent Daniil Medvedev, the Greek hopeful Stefanos Tsitsipas and the young German pistol Alexander Zverev showed that they had what it takes to beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Thiem has now beaten Nadal four times outside the Grand Slam arena, but the majors have turned out to be one bridge too many.

His rise to No. 4 was marked by consecutive appearances in the final of Roland Garros – where he fell to Nadal – and the 26-year-old already has an eye on the return to his favorite surface.

"I have beaten him four times now in regular tournaments and I feel like I am playing Rolland Garos against him on court Philippe Chatrier – it takes his game and all his aura to another level", said Thiem.

"He won the tournament 12 times there. It's like his living room, that center court. Playing against him [there] is probably the most difficult thing to face in any sport.

Rafael Nadal was almost unbeatable on clay.

"It’s an incredible challenge, but I’d love to have that challenge again – this chance again – because that would mean that I have another deep race there.

"Sure, I'll try to beat him again, but like I said, it's one of the most difficult things ever asked for in the sport."

However, there is a lot of tennis to play here at the French Open, and Thiem is calmly confident that his game is suited to the rigors of the difficult season that awaits him.

This confidence is bolstered by the sizzling tennis he played to beat Djokovic's hard brain in the ATP finals in London.

"I was very happy with the last part of the season in 2019. I felt that I was playing very well on fast surfaces like Shanghai, Vienna, London too – it was really good. And I like to play hard, "he said.

"Even if you come out of the French Open, I think I have had in the past year and a half my biggest success has been in hard and clay. I really like that and I train hard a lot.

"I look forward to it because I really feel that if I play my game and play well – maybe faster ground is even better for me than clay."

If Thiem is on the money of his hard game, he will be tennis's next big hope of breaking the Big Three, given his established strength on clay.

Many have tried and failed in their 15-year run to the top of world tennis, but the Austrian star believes the time has come for the next generation of tennis to flourish.

"There must be a time when we are ready to win the biggest tournaments as well and I hope – or probably – that it will happen in 2020," he said.

"There are four or five young guys [who are ready to win a slam], but that is not a sure thing. It could happen – the big three could win the four titles – because they are so good, they're all great legends.

"But I think we, the youngest, have improved a lot and we're all used to winning big titles. Stefanos [Tsitsipas] and [Alexander Zverev] – they won the ATP and ATP 1000 finals – it can really arrive this year. "

