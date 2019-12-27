“They’re abysmal students”: Are cell phones destroying the college classroom?

Loading...

Expand / A student in Berlin, Germany, places his smartphone on a shelf in the classroom wall at the beginning of the lesson.

Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB / Getty Images

In the early 2000s, when I taught freshman writing at the University of North Carolina, disconnected students could not rely on the Internet to distract them; They had to have fun. A male student used a slight exercise of "meeting" the first day as an opportunity to tell the whole class an aggressive story about how he once urinated in the stepfather's shave; Another student delivered a "professional presentation" to the entire class in a transparent shirt and no underwear. And you know what? I respected them both. That is the old-school type of subversion of classroom experience, the unspoken challenge to the teacher's authority, which I can support. Creativity is needed, guts are needed, rebellion is needed.

Today, who has the energy for that kind of performance? I have been in and around universities throughout my adult life, and in recent years I have observed a surprising "disconnection" in the classroom. I have seen a student, in a course where the teacher banned cell phones and laptops, takes his phone out of his pocket every two minutes, searches for messages and occasionally responds quickly under the table, apparently convinced that the teacher does not He realized this. (He did.) I have seen students buy boots in class, log in to their purses (!), Read the newspaper, write emails and even work on papers for other classes. One spent each class period scrolling through his Twitter account on a laptop, pausing to see each GIF and video clip in motion.

This is not just my experience. Take yesterday's article in MIT Technology Review, where philosophy professor Ron Srigley writes about what cell phones have done to their own class. His conclusion is sobering: "I have a real affection for my students as people. But they are abysmal students; or rather, they are not really students, at least not in my class. On a given day, 70% of them are sitting in front to me buying, texting, completing homework, watching videos or hiding in another way. Even "good" students do this. No one is trying to hide the activity, as they did before. This is just what they did. . "

Safe, safe and distracted

After two mediocre experiences in the classroom, one in 2014 and another in 2018, Srigley suspected that online distractions were to blame. He gave his students a voluntary additional credit allowance: get rid of cell phones and write about the experience.

A third of the students did it, and wrote about how cell phones reduce human interaction, preventing people from having to navigate uncomfortable interactions. Simply passing a stranger on the street or in the hallway caused "almost everyone to take out a phone & # 39; just before I could have eye contact with them & # 39;", a student wrote. Others complained about friends taking out cell phones while talking with them. Others wrote about how not to use a phone freed them from the burden of responding to a long chain of text messages, social media posts, emails and voice messages. "I didn't have to hear the damn thing ring or vibrate once, and I didn't feel bad about not answering phone calls because there was no one to ignore," one student wrote.

Not surprisingly, students also discovered that their ability to concentrate in class and while writing papers improved.

But the students also reported a sense of fear: what if I need my phone for an emergency? What happens if I need to contact someone now? (This despite leading physically safe lives in a largely crime-free environment).

The experiment was not rigorously controlled and may not be representative; By volunteering, those who felt the distaste most of their electronic ties may have been the most likely to participate. Still, Srigley's informal experiment reflects many of Alone Together's 2011 findings, a book by MIT psychologist Sherry Turkle. After much fieldwork and interviews, Turkle argued that many of us are using technology in ways designed to kill loneliness, relieve discomfort, keep us safe and provide connection … on our terms.

But uncomfortable interactions, calculated risks, time alone and connection with others without being in control of the interaction are important parts of being human. Navigating those experiences is part of a healthy commitment to a world that we can never completely master, and the illusions of security and control provided by our technology also produce isolation, distraction and anxiety as we withdraw from that uncontrollable world.

On the other hand, both Srigley and Turkle discovered that young people who use smartphones a lot maintain almost constant communication with their parents, which was not true for previous generations. (Turkle argues that there is a dark side to this behavior, since younger people seem increasingly fearful of "cutting the cord" and living alone. However, as a father, it comforts me to think that my children really want to send me a text message while I'm in college).

While the broader debate about screens, devices and the use of the Internet continues, what about this narrower question of how technology affects the classroom? It seems indisputable that the widespread use of devices connected to the Internet in the classroom has had a negative effect on the attention of students, but perhaps I have just been in the wrong classrooms. And perhaps, as some critics like to say, it is the old-school teaching models that must change, and the disconnection of students is a symptom of boredom with lectures and debates, not a pathological distraction. So how should the university classroom be in the era of the smartphone?