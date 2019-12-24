They are selling winch mounts for Subarus now

Loading...

Photo: WarnTruck Yeah Trucks are good!

We have been observing the trend by land: equipping cars for camping safaris, generating a big boost in 2019. A sidebar to that has been the growing popularity of Subarus as adventure vehicles. I mean, why not. But also, it's something funny.

Warn, a well-established off-road equipment supplier and probably the most respected brand in winches, such as those mounted on SUVs and SUVs, now sells support for this powerful recovery tool specifically for the Subaru Crosstrek.

Practically speaking, loading a Crostrek with the weight of all the accessories of that car in the picture above seems a bit crazy. Sorry, Crosstrek fans, but these cars are comically slow before screwing in a few hundred pounds of accessories. I can't imagine how one would go out of his own way with all-terrain tires and a loaded luggage rack.

On the other hand, my SUVs are also slow and we still have a good time.

I'm not here to hate Subarus SUV; Some of my best friends drive sedans with dirt tires that are too aggressive! Yes, no, I really like the idea of ​​using a versatile and efficient platform as a compact wagon with all-wheel drive and fixing it with fun accessories.

I am only observing that the explosive scene of the Subaru aftermarket, beyond the world of rallies that has existed for years, is evidence of a clearly growing automotive subculture. And the existence of this particular winch assembly, from such a conventional manufacturer, feels like a milestone for movement.

Congratulations, adventure workers Subaru workers. You have arrived

