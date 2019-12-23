These Megaplex theaters in Utah were some of the best in the country for the inauguration of "Rise of Skywalker"

Loading...

When "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiered throughout the county this weekend, Utah residents especially welcomed the new film, according to a Megaplex Theater press release.

According to the statement, seven of the 40 major theater venues in the United States and Canada for the opening of the "Star Wars" finale were at Megaplex Theaters in Utah.

"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" had the third largest box office opening of the year, earning $ 175.5 million over the weekend of its release, The Associated Press reported.

This is where the theaters in Utah were located in the 40 main locations, according to the Megaplex press release:

# 3: Megaplex Theaters in The District in South Jordan

No. 6: Megaplex theaters in Jordan Commons in Sandy

No. 16: Megaplex Theaters at the Thanksgiving Point in Lehi

No. 19: Megaplex theaters in Geneva at Vineyard

No. 23: Megaplex theaters at Legacy Crossing in Centerville

No. 36: Megaplex theaters at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City

No. 40: Megaplex theaters at The Gateway in Salt Lake City

Prior to the launch of "The Rise of Skywalker," nearly 300 fans also participated in a 25-hour "Star Wars" marathon at the Megaplex Theaters in the District in South Jordan, according to the Megaplex launch.