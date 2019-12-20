These Christmas festive dates will take you to the festive spirit

Loading...

1 of 38

"Let's keep Christmas beautiful without thinking of greed." – Ann Garnett Schultz

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

2 of 38

"May you never be too adult to search the heavens on Christmas Eve." – Unknown

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

3 of 38

"Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska will not make it & # 39; white & # 39;". – Bing Crosby

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

4 of 38

"Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." – David Cameron

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

5 of 38

"What is Christmas? It's tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future." – Agnes M. Pahro

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

6 of 38

"Love the giver more than the gift." – Brigham Young

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

7 of 38

"Christmas is like a candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening each palate, making you want it to last forever." – Richelle E. Goodrich, "Smile Anyway"

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

8 of 38

"Christmas is not just one day, it is a state of mind." – Valentine Davies, "Miracle on 34th Street"

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

9 of 38

"Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories come together and dance, each beautiful, unique and disappeared too soon." – Deborah Whipp

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

10 of 38

"It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air." —W.T. Ellis

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

11 of 38

"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day." – Helen Steiner Rice

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

12 of 38

"Christmas will always be as long as we are from heart to heart and hand." – Dr. Seuss

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

13 of 38

"A good conscience is a continuous Christmas." – Benjamin Franklin

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

14 of 38

"Christmas is the season to light the fire of hospitality." – Washington Irving

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

15 of 38

"It was the night before Christmas, when throughout the house, not a creature moved, not even a mouse." – Clement Clarke Moore

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

16 of 38

"Christmas, my daughter, is love in action." – Give Evans

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

17 of 38

"Christmas is a stocking filled with sugary goodness." – Mo Rocca

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

18 of 38

"Christmas is the day that keeps all the time together." – Alexander Smith

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

19 of 38

"At Christmas, all roads lead home." – Marjorie Holmes

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

20 of 38

"There is nothing in the world as irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor." – Charles Dickens

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

21 of 38

"One of the most glorious disorders in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly." – Andy Rooney

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

22 of 38

"The best way to spread Christmas joy is to sing out loud for all to hear." – Will Ferrell, "Elf"

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

23 of 38

"Christmas is doing something extra for someone." – Charles M. Schulz

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

24 of 38

"The best of all the gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family wrapped around each other." – Burton Hills

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

25 of 38

"My idea of ​​Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: love others." – Bob Hope

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

26 of 38

"Christmas waves a magic wand over the world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." – Norman Vincent Peale

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

27 of 38

"He who does not have Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree." – Roy L. Smith

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

28 of 38

"It's the most wonderful time of the year!" – Edward Pola and George Wyle

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

29 of 38

"I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all year." – Charles Dickens

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

30 of 38

"The gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly happy Christmas." – Peg Bracken

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

31 of 38

"I wish we could put some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar every month." – Harlan Miller

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

32 of 38

"The teacher says that every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings." – Zuzu Bailey, "It's a wonderful life"

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

33 of 38

"Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind." – Mary Ellen Chase

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

34 of 38

"Christmas is a season not only for joy but for reflection." – Winston Churchill

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

35 of 38

"We are better all year long by having, in spirit, being a child again at Christmas." – Laura Ingalls Wilder

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

36 of 38

"Christmas is not a season. It's a feeling." – Edna Ferber

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

37 of 38

"New Year's Day is the birthday of all men." – Charles Lamb

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

38 of 38

"Blessed is the season that involves the entire world in a conspiracy of love." – Hamilton Wright Mabie

PHOTO: Betsy Farrell

.