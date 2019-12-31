These are the worst cars of the decade

Loading...

Since the calendar (usually) does not lie, and unless you feel like having that tedious argument about how there was no year 0, we have to accept where we are: the end of a decade. So, let's do what needs to be done and call the worst cars of the two thousand teenagers. Because someone has to do it.

I am not sure if we are planning to do a Best Cars of the Decade, and for some reason, I agree with that. This decade has brought many fantastic cars, in all kinds of categories, and I am grateful for each GT86 fun but achievable or practical and useful Pacifica or the revolutionary Tesla Model 3 or the hard and adorable Jimny or any other well-made number of machines that run through our world.

Modern cars are, in general, surprisingly good. They are fast, safe and efficient and are full of electronic products that would have turned supercars in a decade ago into the oil of their car panties.

But I'm going to let someone else sing their praises because being a small and annoying budget that complains about shit is much more fun.

Here is the criteria I worked with: the cars had to be introduced in 2010 or later, and although I do not even require that these cars really reach full production, that at least should have been the intention. I'm not here to bother with a single hand made by an engineer. All these cars were built by companies with the aim of producing them, whether they succeed or not.

In addition, I can include one or two that are not strictly real cars, but are still somewhat automotive, and if I do, I promise it is because I had a good reason. And just because I have to go with what I know, this list focuses on cars in the US market. I'm sure there were many miserable shitboxes around the world, but I had to give myself some limitations.

Sounds good? These are in ascending order, with the worst of the former and the worst of the latter. But I will number them in descending order, just to be absolutely certain that my preferred level of confusion is maintained.

10. Nissan Versa (Second generation, 2012)

Normally, I don't like to bang to defecate in really cheap cars, but there was something about the redesign of the 2012 Versa in a small awkward sedan that bothered me. Especially in charcoal gray.

This version of the Versa represented a trend throughout the automotive market that drove this relentless and depressing "aspirational" narrative, a widespread belief that everything had to seem "premium" and serious and had to convey some kind of status. of being a good cheap car without shame.

This is a symptom of the same disease that makes real colors in cars so rare, in favor of "sophisticated" gray and silver scales and other colors that are not colored.

These cars had a sense of shame designed about what they were, and I can't stand that shit.

9. Dodge Dart (2013)

Man, what a sad and wet fart of a car. It was not so much a terrible car (I mean, it was not great, but still) as much as it was an incredible machine designed to transform liquid gasoline into apathy.

Maybe some people thought it could be an even better revival of the Neon, but those people soon vanished and, from that moment on, no one gave a BM joke about this car, neither car buyers nor even the company that He built His racing program disappeared in the air. Hell, they didn't even bother to build it so long. The Dart only had a three-year career between 2013 and 2016, stopping when, I imagine, no one in the factory bothered to appear.

I wouldn't be surprised to discover that the Dart's sales brochure ends in the middle of the sentence, and half of the images there are from his sister vehicle, the Chrysler 200, another car that nobody cared about.

8. Toyota Mirai (2014)

I feel that the design report for the Mirai must have read "See if we can do something that demonstrates Toyota's commitment to hydrogen without convincing anyone that it is a good idea." Also, make it impressively ugly. "

If that was the goal, Toyota surely managed to get along, since the Mirai was deeply ugly and sold absolutely no one with the promise of hydrogen.

Of course, that is not entirely the fault of Mirai, really, a large part of why Mirai is on this list is due to the dramatic failure of hydrogen to take off appreciably in this decade.

The first official hydrogen fuel supply station for vehicles with fuel cells opened in California in 2015, and although there is now more, the infrastructure is painful and unfortunately inadequate.

And, even if it were better developed, hydrogen remains a questionable option. Of course, on paper it looks great, it is the most abundant element in the universe, the only emissions from a fuel cell are water vapor, but the truth is that here on Earth, at this time, the only way to get hydrogen is Fossil processing fuels and is energy intensive and expensive.

It costs more than gasoline by a wide margin: the value of gasoline for a dollar will take you more than nine miles, while hydrogen for a dollar will only take you three and a half years. Maybe one day we will find a cheap and abundant source of ready hydrogen, but it is frustrating that we are still in a place where none of this makes sense.

Besides, damn it, that thing was ugly.

7. Buick Cascada (2016)

Finally, a car that answered the question everyone had: Can we take a boring and awkward Opel to the United States, call it Buick and somehow make a convertible that is equally cheerful and uninspiring? Yes. If we can.

6. Ford EcoSport (2012)

The EcoSport makes this list because it is a perfect example of why the entire National Delusion that everything should be an SUV crossover is so wrong. The EcoSport is a crossover that would have been much better if it were a wagon.

Forcing a vehicle like this to become a crossover converts what could have been a decent and useful little car into a rare bloated and homey bug that takes up too much space and provides little real useful space in return.

It has 4WD for no reason, because nobody is off-road with these silly gummies, it is tall for no reason, its back door opens awkwardly without a good reason, it simply does not have good reasons to be, period.

5. Bugatti Chiron (2016)

I realize that this will be, by far, the most controversial entry on this list (I think, unless all those EcoSport are put in my ass), but I think it's one of the ones I have to wait for. So, let me present my case first with this statement: Fuck the Chiron.

If there were people out there who somehow did not believe that if you have no limits on research and development resources and could charge millions of dollars for a car, you could make an absolutely incredible car, then I suppose the Chiron served its purpose.

Except, wait, that stupid target has already been tested by its predecessor, the Veyron. This raises the very valid question of what is the point of the Chiron really?

I'm sure it's amazing to drive, but at three million dollars, it's better that way. It's not that anyone who owns one of these really drives it in any way that comes close to any of its limits.

Is it really more fun to drive than a $ 150,000 Porsche or even a $ 30,000 Subaru BRZ? I do not think so. Of course, it is a "production" car that can reach 300 MPH, but who cares? I bet we have more readers who have boned Amish for 19 years in Rumspringa than even who have sat in a Chiron, let alone drive one at any speed close to 300 MPH.

These things will spend 99 percent of your time sitting in garages with controlled climate or slowly working on the boulevards of Dubai or Beverly Hills so that everyone can see that the people in them have a lot of money.

It is a triumph of engineering in the same way that a machine that can instantly cover a corn dog in 24K rose gold would be: technically impressive, but a fundamentally stupid and useless way to shout how rich you are.

4. Lexus LX570 (as of 2012 facelift)

Man, I really can't stand this shit. The LX570 is one of the worst values ​​in all modern motoring: a heavy $ 100,000 heap of bad decisions, excess and deep insecurities.

It is heavy, cumbersome and without the joy of driving, it has all the interior style of the father of a rich guy in a bomber jacket and many gold chains, it has a face that makes a rhino's anus look attractive, a configuration of crappy user interface, narrow interior, Fuel consumption in the era of Starsky and Hutch, and even if it is technically a capable SUV, doing any SUV beyond the parking lot on your neighbor's lawn will end up in thousands of dollars in damage to the ugly and false false chrome molding throughout the car.

This is all that is wrong with SUVs, in an expensive and ugly package. Bravo.

3. Fisker Karma (2012)

When he first came out, Karma looked quite striking, with powerful proportions and an interesting and athletic stance. The front, with its sleazebag mustache grill, was not great, and the interior of the car was so narrow and tiny that it was officially classified as a subcompact, even though the exterior dimensions were enormous.

This was essentially a $ 100,000 Chevy Volt, complete with a GM engine, and although it could be fast, the build quality was pretty bad, it wasn't as efficient as it should have been, it wasn't really comfortable and, the best anyway. , it would spit exhaust gases in the face if you kept the driver's window open.

He got a lot of publicity, of course, but in the end, this was just a big disappointment and became quite irrelevant because of Tesla's success.

2. Tesla Cultists

Speaking of Tesla, we go to the entry on the list that is not really a car: Tesla Cultists. In the last decade, Tesla fans transformed from a group of people excited about a particular type of car into a toxic horde of worshipers of a very intelligent but deeply insecure billionaire.

I think Tesla makes some very well designed cars; they have their defects, of course, like any car, but when it comes to discussing them in a realistic way, it is almost impossible to criticize the cars or the man behind them without swarms of flooded Tesla hyperintense monsters entering and going crazy, accusing you of hating Earth and actively pushing for its destruction or suggesting that anything bad you can say about Tesla is due only to some elaborate plan to make money in the stock market you are working on.

If you thought the Prius drivers were smug, you'll have to invent a whole new word for the type of laser-focused and Adderall-powered conceit that Tesla fans can generate.

It is difficult to find a coherent group more responsible for making automotive discourse more bad than the Tesla Cult. Lately, I feel that they are becoming even more dangerous as they push the very, very false narrative that Tesla manufactures fully autonomous cars, which they definitely do not do, even though Tesla is simulated, in public, around others. persons. , they do.

I know that all unconditional automotive fans of a single group can be difficult to take, but the Cult of Tesla is by far the worst. And I think we will see much more of them in the 2020s.

1. Elio (never)

Elio started right at the beginning of the last decade and has managed to be one of the most consistent and reliable continuous mistakes of the last ten years. It is likely that the company will leave the decade to start producing its revolutionary three-wheeled car as it was at the beginning of the decade, which means that it is not at all likely.

The most surprising thing about Elio is how it continues to exist, somehow, prolonging these painful agony with stubborn tenacity that, if it were really applied to car construction, could have made them successful.

They were full of terrible ideas from the beginning, the worst of which was their decision to design and build their own modernized version of the Geo Metro engine, a colossal load that razed all their money and left absolutely nothing.

Last year, Elio announced that he would partner with an OEM to buy engines, something the company should have done from day one, but somehow he didn't seem to understand, even though that's how small, low-powered car manufacturers Volume like Lotus have been doing things for decades.

It's unclear what he would buy these engines with, since Elio pissed off all his money, most of the poor saps deposits that will probably never see a real car, and the last time we checked it he had only about $ 7,000 in the bank .

Elio has been a ridiculous and costly hoax during the entire 2010s. It has been detrimental to real people who had the jobs promised by the company, and there are all those who contribute real money for a car with dubious claims. of efficiency and price that is very likely to just get screwed.

I am surprised that I continue to receive newsletters by email from Elio every month, written in a deliriously optimistic way that never reveals that this car has been delayed for years and years and years and is by no means likely to happen.

It is very sad to see him, like a child who refuses to admit that his father has a problem with drinking while he passes out in a group of sick people in the middle of his birthday party, after hitting the clown.

Elio is the most pathetic automotive history of the last decade, and, at the rate they are going, it will possibly continue in the 2020s.

Maybe it is proven that I am wrong? Somehow, I'm not so worried.

