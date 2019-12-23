Loading...

These adorable baby photos of a family's turn in The Elf on the Shelf will melt your heart

Updated: 3:08 PM EST December 23, 2019

A mother is making a Christmas tradition even more precious, thanks to her baby and some adorable photos. Alyssa Eubert, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has been posting photos of her 6-month-old son, Dylan, throughout December, "Good Morning America" ​​To make the photos even more special, Dylan dresses up as The Goblin on the shelf and looks throughout the house, from being caught in a Christmas tree to sitting inside baskets of clothes and even a large pot on the stove. The Elf on the Shelf website details the tradition: these elves are adopted by families and help Santa with naughty and pleasant lists by informing the North Pole every night. When they return home, they hide in new places, waiting for families to find them. Daily photos have been helping the family count the days until Christmas. Related video: Here are some cute Christmas traditions to take on as an adult

