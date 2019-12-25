There will never be another Westler Dressler

Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

When I started covering the Saskatchewan Roughriders, there was no bigger name than Weston Dressler.

To this day, one of the smallest players to have put green and white in recent times could still remain one of the most revered players.

It became pretty obvious at the start of my time on the beat at an event in one of Regina's Co-op grocery stores. It was for the launch of the famous "Dario's" named after quarterback Darian Durant.

There were all kinds of branded Co-op foods named after players of the time, ask anyone in Saskatchewan and they can probably name them all, including All potato chips Dressler.

So I asked Durant if he could sell more grain than Dressler. It was a stupid question that had to be stupid. I mean really, we were shouting a guy who was one of the best players in the league about the branded food of the players. So here is.

Anyway, he said no one could touch Dressler here. He was on another level.

It came from the quarterback. You don't hear that very often in football. Especially from a quarterback that was really good (despite what some people might have thought at the time.)

It was a moment that I didn't really understand as a transplant from Ontario via Alberta that covered a professional sports team for the first time. Not that I didn't understand that Dressler was popular, it was just different.

But it didn't take long to see why. Dressler was everything you wanted in a soccer player. If he had the right measurable metrics for the NFL, you know what he can't control, the North Dakota product probably wouldn't have set foot north of the border. With his heart and his work ethic, there is no doubt that a six-foot-three Weston Dressler plays on Sunday.

Instead, Dressler's dream has never really been very lucky thanks to its size. Yes, he had a try with the Kansas City Chiefs, and although you can never blame a guy for making his dream come true, the odds were against Dressler.

He probably could have come back to it, but it's usually a young man's game. Since the NFL changed its training camp rules, allowing more corps to stay longer, we have seen many CFLers become camp corps. Was it Dressler? Perhaps.

The loss of the NFL was the CFL and mainly the gain of the Riders.

Yes, Dressler ended up in Winnipeg, but for the most part, will anyone really remember? Probably not. If he had won a title? Maybe, but Dressler will always be remembered as a horseman. (I applaud him for not signing a one-day contract. You are retiring with who you last played with and it literally doesn't matter.)

Dressler remained a subject in Saskatchewan for the rest of his time in the CFL after being released by the Riders led by Chris Jones. It was a difficult decision that had to be made at the time. Among the big names that Jones dropped, Dressler was the most successful but was not really the same player as him during his stay here.

Come to think of it, it could have been a lack of closure that left Dressler with a little desire. Maybe Dressler calls it a career will provide it.

Otherwise, there will be a closure in three years when Dressler should be a unanimous selection of the Plaza of Honor. It would make even more sense if he was inducted with his teammate who had thrown him many passes.