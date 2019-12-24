Loading...

I am livid There is simply no way to sweeten what is happening in our country today, so I will go out and say it: there is a war going on. A war against our fundamental freedoms, our traditional traditions, our basic sets of beliefs. A war against our own happiness. A war on Happy Honda Days.

I know that a war is happening because here we are, weeks after the sacred period of adoration, fellowship, self-reflection and surprising new-year agreements in new or used Hondas, and I have not yet had anyone wishing me Happy Honda Days.

It is not that I keep my loyalty to the Faith hidden; The Ghost of Soichiro Honda knows that I am a follower, and anyone can see my golden VTEC necklace and know where I am standing.

And yet, nobody has told me anything other than "Happy Holidays" or "Merry Christmas". It is maddening. Wait, I need some good Honda Days carols to calm down:

That is better.

It is not that I think that my path, the Way of Soichiro and Takeo, is the only one. Just yesterday I met a friend who was a follower of the Supra and I wished her a warm and prosperous Toyotathon, because I know it doesn't matter if you celebrate the Hyundai parties or the Volkswagen Sign Then Drive sign, or the Chevy sales event Red Tag or even the Volvonic Wonder of Winter, you have the right to be seen, to have your beliefs respected and recognized.

Those of us who follow the Hondeo-Acuran traditions have never had it easy in the United States, even during the heady days of the Great Diaspora Acordeana, when everyone he knew had an Agreement and the Great Factory sent their CRX to guide us through difficult times. . Our beliefs and practices have always been belittled by conventional religions that somehow did not offer incredible offers and incentives, often with distributors offering zero zero and 0.9 percent financing for up to 36 months.

Make no mistake, there is absolutely a war in Happy Honda Days happening at this time, and it is only with a lot of support, incredible deals on Civics of the 2019 model year and the Great NSX guide and its Holy Army of Beats that we can overcome this.

We just want to be with our loved ones, tell the stories of the CVCC miracle and how it freed us from the tyranny of the Catalyst Converter, and have year-end sales explosions as our ancestors did.

Please do not be part of the problem. The next time you see someone using the Ensquircled H, or hear someone praising the way Soichiro probed the air like water to cool the Honda 1300's engine, take a moment to stop and wish him a very happy Honda Days. You will be glad you did.

Just don't make me start with those disgusting December Lexusians to remember the monsters. Those people are pagan.

