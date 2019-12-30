There is still a serious chance that we will lose Notre Dame Cathedral

Loading...

On April 15, 2019, the historic Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire and burned. Firefighters fighting the fire were able to save important parts of the structure, including buttresses, facade, stained glass windows, towers and walls, although the tower and roof were destroyed. Immediately after the fire, the French authorities made it clear that there was still a risk of collapse in windy weather. Eight months later, there is still a 50/50 chance that we will lose the building altogether, according to his rector, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet.

For the first time since the French Revolution, the church no longer had Christmas services. "Today it's not out of danger," Monsignor Chauvet told the Associated Press on the sidelines of Christmas Eve mass in a nearby church. "It will be out of danger if we remove the rest of the scaffolding."

“Today we can say that there is a 50% chance that it will be saved. There is also a 50% chance that scaffolding will fall on the three vaults so you can see that the building is still very fragile, ”he said.

The problem with restoring Notre Dame is that the cathedral was restored when it caught fire. Around 50,000 scaffold tubes spanned the building. The roof burned around the scaffolding and the collapse of the spire further damaged it. The problem, of course, is that there is no way to fix the damage without first dismantling the old scaffolding. This is expected to last until 2021. Then the actual restoration work can begin.

There were serious concerns about Notre Dame's ability to stand without a roof, which stabilized the structure. The cathedral's high vaulted ceilings also serve to stabilize its walls, which is why Chauvet is concerned about this. Damage to the vault due to further collapse of the scaffolding could endanger the cathedral.

"We have to completely remove the scaffolding to make the building secure, so we'll probably start restoring the cathedral in 2021," said Chauvet. "Once the scaffolding is removed, we need to assess the condition of the cathedral and the amount of stones that need to be removed and replaced."

The French government has passed a law that requires Notre Dame to appear in its original form. Further damage to the cathedral caused by the collapse of the scaffolding could make this considerably more expensive or even impossible.

