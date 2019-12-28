There is no banking, but Sharks & # 39; Boughner seeks the response of the young strikers – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Bob Boughner thought about sending a message and sitting some players for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after his mediocre performance against the Los Angeles Kings last night.

Instead, Boughner wants to see how those players, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc, respond after they were put on the bench for much of the third period on Friday in what became a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. .

"We watched the game last night and had a good meeting this morning," Boughner said before Saturday's game. “We called each other a little on the carpet and we were very honest and transparent about things. This is an opportunity to see how they will respond now.

"We don't want to be sitting here every day talking about the same things. Players who know they need to go here have definitely heard that face to face in front of their teammates and this is a challenge for them."

Starting on Saturday, the Sharks had scored just 21 goals in 11 games this month and placed 27th in the NHL with an average of 2.59 goals per game.

Clearly, Meier and Labanc will have to play an important role in the future if the Sharks are going to change their season.

Meier has 22 points in 39 games this season and is fourth in the team with 11 goals, but did not have a point in four games before Saturday and was far from his pace of 30 goals last season. Labanc has 19 points in 39 games, but remained off the score sheet in five consecutive games. He had 56 points last season.

"Timo and I, we have to take more responsibility for ourselves and the responsibility for the team to come and play every night," Labanc said Saturday. "Especially with the way things are going right now, we have to be the best players they can trust to have that offensive production."

"We receive the message and now we must make sure we answer it (Saturday)."

Both players took only three turns in the third period on Friday. Meier finished with 14:10 of ice time, the third time in six games since Boughner assumed as head coach on December 11 that he played less than 15 minutes.

Meier, who had averaged 17 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time per game since Friday, has not been a healthy scratch since October 23, 2017 when the Sharks played against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Meier returned to the lineup three days later in Boston, and did not miss a game the rest of the season.

"He is still a young boy. A lot is mental, a lot is trust," Boughner said of Meier. "We will do our best to get them back to where they should be.

"He must also take possession of that. He has to do his part and play a bit more of a game from north to south. It has to be harder to play against him and be heavy with the disks and that's what he lacks in this moment. It's too much and it's done. "

Upon entering Saturday, Sharks have a record of 1-8-2 in December and so far they are 1-4-1 in this family home, as they have fallen to 15th and last place in the Western Conference. After Saturday, Sharks (16-20-3) begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Detroit, followed by games in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Washington and St. Louis.

"We want to finish the blows, we want to make sure we are physical," Boughner said. "We want to make sure that we are not a team that is feeding their rush and dumping discs." In important parts of our game, it shows a bit of maturity. Play an honest game, play a mature game. "

"The most important thing is to win those 50-50 battles," Labanc said. "They are not X and O". Simply winning those 50-50 battles, take discs to the net and beat the boys. As soon as we begin to do that, it is when things will begin to change and the momentum will begin to change. "