There is always something to celebrate: the reporter

SOLTRANS HOLIDAY HOURS

All local SolTrans and SolanoExpress routes will operate on a service schedule on Saturdays from December 26 to 28 and from December 30 to New Year's Eve. There is no bus service on New Year's Day, January 1. Visit the SolTrans website or call customer service to check schedules while making all your vacation travel plans. The regular service schedule from Monday to Friday will resume on Thursday, January 2.

The Vallejo Transit box office and customer service will also be closed on New Year's Day, but the Vallejo Transit box office will be open for ticket sales from 8 am to 4:30 pm from December 26 to the end of Tuesday, December 31, closed on Sunday, December 29. The Customer Service Center will be available from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. on those same dates.

To contact the SolTrans customer service center, call 707-648-4666 or visit the website at SolTrans.org.

DODD AND BETTING BILL SPORTS

Senator Bill Dodd, Napa Democrat, and Assemblyman Adam Gray, Merced Democrat, will convene a joint informational hearing between the Senate and the Assembly on January 8 in Sacramento on a proposal to legalize sports betting in California.

"Illegal sports betting is widespread, and it is essential that we take it out of the shadows to make it safer and generate funds for education," said Senator Dodd. “I look forward to hearing from everyone interested in this key audience as we analyze and develop the best approach. The Legislature's job is to defend the public interest and ensure that California adopts the best possible model. "

Senator Dodd and Asm. Gray introduced legislation in June to amend the California Constitution to authorize and regulate sports betting. They preside over the respective Governmental Organization committees of their chambers, which oversee the regulation of the game, among other things.

Equivalent constitutional amendments would require any legalization effort in California to achieve two-thirds approval in the Legislature before being placed on the ballot for majority voter approval.

The effort follows the ruling of the US Supreme Court. UU. Last year it overrides the federal ban on sports betting. The decision did not legalize sports betting across the country, but allowed the activity to be regulated state by state.