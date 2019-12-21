"There are good people in this world": Calgary's burn victims get unexpected emergency shelters – Calgary

Loading...

Many people live in the Calgary Condo building at 1400 block on 23 Avenue S.W. We left everything behind when a fire broke out at 4.30pm on Friday.

Similar news

On Saturday morning, some had the opportunity to get some belongings out of the Bankview building.

Paul Woodman's place is down where the fire broke out. He was told that he could expect considerable water and smoke damage.

"Within 10 minutes, the entire roof went up in flames," he said, "and we watched the way back and forth across the street for three hours."

Firefighters worked through the night and the fire was finally brought under control early Saturday morning. The Calgary Fire Department said the fire had seriously damaged the five-story, 56-unit building. No injuries due to the three-alarm fire were reported.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

A fire breaks out in southwest Calgary



Robin Malhodra was on his way home Friday afternoon after picking up his daughter at school when he saw the flames shoot from the roof of his building.

"It was all chaos. I had no idea what was going on, what was going on, or what to do. It was a panic situation for me, ”said Malhodra on Saturday.

Brett Taylor owns Red Tree projects. His housing association in Calgary owns two vacant houses in Bankview. Construction on new units was scheduled to begin in September, but as with other Calgary projects, it has been delayed.

"It's tough out there. Everyone is in the same boat," said Taylor.

"Unfortunately, people are not so sure where their next job will come from or whether they will be hired in 2020. The economy has left everything behind and who knows when that will change."

Residents view units at the damaged Bankview building in Calgary on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News

When Taylor found out about the fire in Bankview, he made the victims aware of the fire on social media and offered them overnight accommodation.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I just couldn't believe it," said Taylor.

"The first thing I thought about is what will happen to them on vacation? I have a wife and four children. Our Christmas tree is up and presents are underneath, and I can't imagine that they'll lose all of that. "

Malhodra, his wife and two children had no home to return to Friday night due to the fire – but now they are. They will live in one of Taylor's homes for free for at least two months if they have to.

"I saw his number and called him and he was nice and generous. With his gesture, I believe that humanity still exists and that there are good people in this world, ”said Malhodra.

For Taylor, it's about turning some bad scenarios – a fire and a delayed project – into something positive.

CONTINUE READING:

Firemen from Calgary are blazing in Bankview's house



Another family of four and two roommates who were displaced are also given accommodation in their vacant houses.

"We are blessed. I spoke to my wife this morning and I said it is amazing that we have the opportunity to give this to other people," said Taylor.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It doesn't happen very often that you are in this position and the timing works."

According to the CFD, it is not known when people can move back in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,