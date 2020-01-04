The year of our company under review

Loading...

I would say that our 2019 site reflected that of the equipment we cover, if only because Dale Lolley, or & # 39; Lefty & # 39 ;, as he was known, ended the year undergoing shoulder surgery and still refused to cover to the Steelers. & # 39; closing section.

But the fact is that we overcome it quite healthy.

As I have done during our first five years, I will share tons of business-related data here, so you can see where we are as a community. And as you will see next, almost everything is in an encouraging and continuous rise:

• Page views up to 9.1 percent: We finish 2019 at 30,104,403, compared to 27,593,147, according to Google Analytics. This is a meaningful one for us, since it eliminates all other variables and reaches the root: did people read or not? If people are subscribed but do not read, they will not remain subscribed.

• Apple's active application is installed up to 3.5 percent: We finish 2019 at 10,257 Apple's active installations of applications, which means that the application had been in use at any time in the last 30 days, which was an increase of 9,913 a year ago. And this despite the fact that the application has been painfully slow at times, with additional recurring problems. Amazing. Imagine when the new one replaces it.

• The active Android application is installed up to 11.9 percent: We finish 2019 at 3,649 Android active installations, which were 3,259 a year ago. This, for me, is crazy. Because this specific application has been a technological nightmare for us. I can't imagine how he is persevered. Also, I'm excited about how Android will work once it really works.

• Social networks reach 17.5 percent: Broken down: Twitter is in 35,257, from 29,353. Facebook in 32,054, from 29,364. And Instagram is in 12,524, well above 9,218.

The four categories above are the most powerful indicators we have that readers are more committed to what we do than ever. Which means that all of them, except for page visits, which reached a maximum of 40 million during the Stanley Cup in 2017, are at their highest point. To repeat, if we have subscribers who do not use what we are offering, we have a problem. That is why all our data is focused on usage.

We also have room to improve: our number of completely new subscribers was 1,184 in 2019, below 1,436 the previous year. Two years ago we discounted more than we did last year, but it's still not where we want it to be. Hope to see this as a point of emphasis in 2020.

Simply put: we are the only major Pittsburgh sports media company that is profitable. What sounds a little crazy, but hey, it's easily verifiable. And we are proud of how we have achieved it. It is the result of being careful with the way we spend your subscription and sponsorship money, as well as maintaining our financial independence. We never take a loan, we never take risk capital, we never allow losses, nothing like that. What you see is what you have.

It does not mean that we will never consider external investment. But it will be for the right reasons and in our terms.

Thank you very much for everything you have done to make this place possible. Some places tell you pink things like & # 39; we couldn't have done it without you & # 39 ;. Here, that must be taken literally.

BREAKDOWN OF MY COLUMN

I swear, I don't count the column breakdowns as the year progresses. I prefer that the issues arise naturally, while I keep on the back of my head that I should be divided equally between our three great teams.

For 2019:

Penguins 75

Steelers: 64

Pirates: 62

Most of the leadership of the Penguins came from the obvious: they were our only team to reach the playoffs and, although they did not last long, they are two weeks of writing every day, just as it would for any of our teams in that configuration. The only surprise was that the Pirates were so close to the Steelers, but some will remember that I wrote more about them than usual after the season ended.

There were also a lot of Tuesday's Takes (which didn't count for the above), three columns of Riverhounds, one in Pitt's hoops (another that will come today) and a handful of other random themes.

H2P COUNT: 836

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, exactly nine full weeks since the announcement that we are recovering Pitt's coverage, we have sold a total of 836 H2P Subscriptions. That includes Four. Five Sold in the past week.

That's how to get yours

To continue reading, log in to your account: