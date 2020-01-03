The xx can't wait to share new music and are looking forward to 2020

Loading...

The last time we heard about The xx was in 2017 when they released their third and last album, I See You. The good news is that it looks like we're going to get something new from them soon: In a recent Instagram post, the group has annoyed their return.

When they shared a photo of the three of them, the band suggested that a new record could be set in 2020. They wrote: “We are looking forward to 2020! We have all been working on new music, can't wait to share it with you! Hope you have the best new year! xx The xx. "

If the group released a new album in 2020, it would be a shorter gap between the albums than their last one: I See You 2017 was released just over four years after their second album, Coexist 2012.

The group has been busy since I saw you. In addition to working on the new album, they also worked with other artists. In 2018 Jamie xx and Romy Madley Croft wrote or produced songs for artists such as Florence And The Machine, Mark Ronson and Benny Blanco. Jamie xx continued to perform solo when he performed at the Adult Swim Festival a few months ago.

