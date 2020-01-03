The worst pirate team of the whole decade

Loading...

Earlier this week, I built a list of 25 men from best pirate players of the 2010s. So you had to see this visit coming to the mound.

Today, we are seeing the yin al yang of that first list and look at the worst that the Pirates had to offer the last decade. The players were chosen for their performance and their legacy with the team. Not only did I choose the players with the 25 worst totals of WAR because that wouldn't be fun. Sometimes, the worst players are the ones who are good enough to hold on to a major league job.

To be clear, we will only analyze your contributions with the 2010-2019 Pirates. If they excelled with another team but fought with the Pirates, they will not make this list. With all that out of the way, let's start:

Initial alignment

C Rod Barajas: .206 BA, 11 HR, 31 RBI, 361 PA, 73 OPS +, -1 bWAR, -2.4 fWAR (fWAR factors in the tone frame)

The Pirates did not prioritize the launching frame until the 2013 season. Barajas is a big reason why they made the change. According to FanGraphs, Barajas cost the pitchers of the Pirates 19 races with his framing in 2012, and his terrible OBP made it even less valuable. If there is anything positive about holding Barajas in Pittsburgh, it is indirectly that it leads to Russell Martin The following winter

1B Lyle Overbay: .227 BA, 8 HR, 37 RBI, 391 PA, 82 OPS +, -0.6 WAR

Before 2011, Overbay had recorded at least 30 doubles in each of his seven full major league seasons, so they expected the left-handed to hit Clemente's wall with line impulses. Instead, his power evaporated, and his glove was usually not spectacular, but satisfactory, worsened. The pirates ended up releasing him shortly after acquiring Derek Lee on the commercial deadline.

2B Akinori Iwamura: .182 BA, 2 HR, 9 RBIs, 193 PA, 54 OPS +, -1.6 WAR

On paper, Iwamura seemed the perfect player for the Pirates at that time. Pedro Alvarez Y Neil Walker both were in Triple-A, so it made sense to acquire a veteran box player to keep their hot spots. Iwamura had been a productive player for the past three years, but he never fully recovered from a partial ACL break that suffered from a Chris Coghlan Takeaway food slide in 2009. (Yes, that Chris Coghlan.) He fought both on the field and on the plate, batting well below the Mendoza line with no power and no reach to place his position. His 2010 season would end up being the twelfth worst of any player of the last decade, going through WAR. But hey, technically he stayed long enough until Alvarez was promoted.

3B Andy LaRoche: .206 BA, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 271 PA, 52 OPS +, -1.3 WAR

It's hard to believe now, but it seemed that the Pirates could have had something in LaRoche after the 2009 season. While it was far from spectacular, the 25-year-old remained firm on the plate and was a defender in the corner hot, which resulted in a respectable 2.4 WAR season. That optimism was erased the following year, and he lost his job to Álvarez in June. He fared even worse from the bank and hit only .109 in his limited game time after the All-Star break. LaRoche ended up being just another bust prospect Jason Bay Commerce.

SS Ronny Cedeno: .253 BA, 10 HR, 70 RBI, 956 PA, 81 OPS +, 1.6 WAR

I was tempted to put Bobby crosby on this list, since it was technically worse, but it was just a utility player that was taken in depth for a team under .500 that never had a chance. Does anyone really care or remember his mandate? Cedeño, on the other hand, was simply a mediocre player who resisted for two years doing enough to keep his initial job. In many ways, it is similar to Jordy Mercer, who made the best list of teams. But while Mercer was seen at least favorably in Pittsburgh, Cedeño never was. The inherited clause lists it.

LF Ryan Ludwick: .232 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 133 PA, 90 OPS +, 0.0 WAR

Yes, there were gardeners who performed worse for the Pirates than Ludwick in 2011. There were also bigger busts, like Jose Tabata Y Lastings Milledge. However, Ludwick represented something different. The pirates were buyers negotiating the deadline, and Ludwick was half of his cargo. While that team of the Pirates was doomed to fail, Ludwick did nothing to stop the collapse of the second half. To make matters worse, he hit the Pirates throwing very well the next three seasons as a member of the Reds.

CF Ryan Church: .182 BA, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 183 PA, 49 OPS +, -0.6 WAR

I did not write this article chronologically. I listed the list, chose a player and wrote a review about them, in no particular order. I kept postponing Church propaganda because, for my life, I have nothing to say. He was just … bad. A bad part-time player in a really bad 2010 team. Saying anything else would be exaggerated.

RF Melky Cabrera: .280 BA, 7 HR, 47 RBI, 397 PA, 88 OPS +, -1.2 WAR

This selection will probably not be well received. Cabrera was a good guy to have in the clubhouse and was a decent player for the first half of the season, but a thumb injury stopped this production in the second half of the season. Going on the FanGraphs WAR leaderboard, -1.1 from Cabrera fWAR after the All-Star the game was tied with Elias Diaz for the third worst in baseball. The Pirates simply asked the veteran too much, and although he occasionally helped with the bat, he did not compensate for his defense.

Bank

