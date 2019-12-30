"The Witcher" has a strong Night King connection to "Game of Thrones"

Loading...

The Netflix television series The Witcher, which is far more entertaining than it had to be, landed at the right time for vacation binging. So there's a good chance that you and your family members have enjoyed seeing Henry Cavill's lone monster hunter in the past ten days, and that means you probably noticed several similarities between this show and Game of Thrones. The battlefield scenes, for example, are much better executed in The Witcher than in the last season of Thrones. There is also a lot of sensual content, but what about the sword fights? The choreography in question is remarkable, but can we find an explicit throne connection there?

You better believe it. Vladimir Furdik, who portrayed the Night King on the long-time HBO show, acted as a sword / combat master (it's IMDb-legitimate) in Netflix & # 39; imaginative police procedures. Cavill previously stated that Furdik had helped bring him back into the game with swords, and Furdik recently tweeted a video clip showing the battle preparation process. The sound effect at the end is the best part.

Well, it looks like Furdik has recovered well when his throne character was defeated by a teenage girl. At least it wasn't Jon Snow who did it, was it? That could have been the reason for a long vacation. Instead, the man who portrays HBO's icy ass puts his talents on Netflix. By the way, a second season is definitely in preparation, although it may not start until 2021, but we can still hope for a release in late 2020.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) thrones (t) night king (t) the witcher